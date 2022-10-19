MC Insider: Sebi lens on bond platforms, 3 Idiots’ D-street debut, MFs borrow a page from Apple, curious i-bank rejig, and more



We Are Watching

New-age problems need new-age solutions but also some good old sleuthing too. Some online bond platforms are hawking not-so-kosher instruments to unsuspecting buyers, a problem that triggered a circular to bring them all under regulation by registering them as brokers. But some still tend to slip out of the regulator’s clutches. We hear that the regulator is sharpening its surveillance on such unregistered platforms by combing through their social media presence. Any posts that show offtrack behaviour or dubious promises of high returns would be a red flag. Expect some strikedowns soon.





An MF A Day…





What can a mutual fund and Apple have in common? Well, setting standards or, at least, that is the plan of the founder of one of the latest entrants in the Indian mutual fund industry. The up and coming mutual fund wants to sell MF products that set standards for investors based on what it feels is the best products for investors and not create a 'khichdi' of products just to garner AUM. "Apple tells you what you should buy, it doesn't make products based on what you want to buy," the founder said underpinning the philosophy of his new venture. Well, it is not hard to argue that the Indian MF scene is in the need for a bit of panache as long as the expense fees doesn’t make us sell our kidneys (we are looking at your iPhone 14)!





Rejigs And Regulators





A recent move of a senior hand to a group company within a financial major had received two thumbs-ups for the person concerned who had portrayed it like a promotion. But a little birdie tells us that the shift was mandated by the regulator. We hear that basically a head had to roll for the lapse in their fiduciary responsibility a few years ago.





All-New Deal Spearhead





A recent move by a Wall Street outfit to appoint a new deal spearhead of India has piqued the curiosity of i-banking peers, more so because the choice was not internal, nor from an overseas office and neither was the candidate poached from a rival. “Interesting" was the common refrain from many while some wondered what triggered the “big, bold move” to get on board an ex-industry executive (to be sure, he has worked previously with a European i-bank and an advisory firm) instead, even as the said Wall Street outfit has had a handsome run in recent times on the desi deal front. Well, we wish the incoming gentleman all the best for his new innings while his predecessor moves up the ladder as head of India.





Drones Eyeing D-Street Debut





IPO aspirants seem to be turning up more and more from niche segments and how! Take the case of this drone maker backed by a global giant which has set the ball rolling for a D-street debut even as the Modi regime stays super bullish on the sector. The Mumbai terror attacks spurred the founders, a bunch of IITians to develop drones to help security forces during hostage situations. In fact one of the UAVs created by the this team was featured in the smash hit '3 Idiots' only to be later adopted by the para-military forces. We say, bring it on guys!





Time To Shed Flab?





Last heard, deal street whispers had suggested that a flamboyant business family is doing a feasibility study of sorts to determine if it needs to do a clean-up act of sorts and divest a legacy portfolio housed in a financial services company. So will they or won’t they? Watch this space for more….





Expected Goodbye





"Advertising network companies are not built for founders," says a chief executive of an independent digital agency. Historically, founders of Indian creative shops that have joined forces with ad networks have not stayed back after their earnouts. Over the years, these adtrepreneurs after selling out have found new callings and discovered interests that have slowed them down to enhance personal growth. Some even have gone ahead to start up all over again. A recent exit of the founders of a digital agency signals a similar trend. It's time for networks to give acquired agency founders more room to be exactly what they were meant to be -- entrepreneurial.





Ice Cold Tussle?





There is a new rivalry brewing in indie adland. We hear two leading digital marketing agencies are going all out with their global expansion plans. While they may see it as a coincidence, insiders think it's strategic planning. Both the setups are closely watching each other's moves. A few clients have moved in and out of these companies too. Interestingly, there aren't major talent moves. We hear that both these companies are keeping their best people close and happy with quick promotions and assigning them big projects. Given their founders' history together, this seems more like a cold war at the moment.



