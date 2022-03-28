MC Insider: Sarkar sends mixed signals on oil firm sell-off, leading gold loan NBFC grapples with succession, questions surround a wedding gift, and more

GAME OF GOLDEN THRONES

This gold loan non-banking finance company (NBFC) is a leading name in the business for decades. It knows the game inside out and has survived many crises in its eventful journey. But right now, if the insider buzz offers any clue, there is a silent succession battle gradually taking hold here. There are multiple heirs, there are many claimants. The family has many heroes who built the empire but the firm has always put up a united face in front of competition and the general public. But power and wealth can upset the greatest of empires. The money involved is huge, the gold shines bright luring everyone on its path, and the empire has expanded vastly beyond its modest origins decades ago. Who will get the throne in the next leadership change? The game for the golden throne is well and truly on!

