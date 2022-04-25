MC Insider: Rs 40-crore retention bonus, cement turf wars, CEO exit, banks on the block and more

CONGLOMERATES AND M&A WARS

More on cement. The industry is abuzz with a mega transaction in the works – a global giant is preparing to exit India and sell stake in both its Indian entities. It wants to focus on other markets with better margins and less competition. We hear two Indian conglomerates are sniffing around the lucrative assets but in a possible twist to the tale, a little birdie tells us that a third suitor — a diversified group — may be also weighing an entry into the high-profile race. Now there is a bit of 90’s history to be kept in mind here. A firm backed by this group was one of the several companies that were combined to form one of the two target entities belonging to the MNC looking to exit. The said group exited the target entity eventually. In any case, whoever wins would be a force to reckon with in the cement sector considering the oodles of capacity on the block. We are wondering will the domestic market leader make a move or is being held back because of fair trade regulator’s concerns? Watch this space for more!

