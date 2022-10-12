MC Insider: Rounding up star performers, circling stressed asset, grabbing consolation prize, and more

The Kharge Factor

Mallikarjuna Kharge is certain to win the AICC (All India Congress Committee) president elections. The “nominee” of the Gandhis is getting mixed reactions in his home state Karnataka. Majority are not happy with his expected elevation to the highest party post as they feel that it will create more power centres in the state and can have an adverse impact on the upcoming Assembly elections. They also fear that Kharge as party chief can push for a third candidate, if the party wins, sidelining two top leaders Siddaramaih and DK Shivakumar. But insiders claim these two leaders who are not on good terms can even join hands to fight Kharge and spoil his secret plans. Someone close to Kharge for decades said: “His ultimate goal is Karnataka CM. By making him AICC president, Gandhis have ruined it. As party chief he can’t nominate himself to that post. But, he certainly does not want Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar to be the chief minister. Anything can happen.”

