MC Insider: Retail outlier, back to office diktat, realty deal, fintech camaraderie, and more



Retail Therapy 2022 Style



There is a lot of excitement around the retail segment now, with stock-market followers increasingly optimistic about the consumption theme. But on the ground, reality is vastly different for various bricks-and-mortar stores. Footfall hasn’t returned to what it was before the pandemic and retailers, faced with this weak sentiment, are cutting down ad spends. One store that has defied the trend is a new entrant. They are seeing packed weekends, so much so that rumours have it they will advertise minimally this festival season, since they believe they can’t handle more crowds. Retailer peers are wondering what the store is doing differently, besides the merchandising strength -- is it because of their vast space or the experiential format, is it because of their cafe where food is reasonable and coffee refills come free?





Upset CEO, Happy Employees





Reports of the merger of his bank with a bigger lender irked this bank CEO who apparently asked his subordinates to counter the "propaganda" by using social media and engaging with journalists. Not satisfied, he even used the bank's Onam celebration as an occasion to send a strong message to employees and rivals. The CEO made it a point to use the bank's Onam celebration at the bank's headquarters to make a statement that his bank is not going to lose its identity no matter what takeover offer comes. The angry tone of the senior banker on the rumours at the event surprised even some of his closet colleagues. The clarification, however, made employees happy and turned the celebrations even sweeter, we hear. What a way to celebrate Onam!





Tech That You WFH Fans





It seems that the privilege of work from home (WFH) for employees of an IT major will end soon. Soon? It means the end of September. The top leaders are pushing heavily for a return to office (RTO) plan that too with a warning: “If employees do not report to office, leaves to be deducted.” There is some respite for experienced employees as they are mandated to work from office for a minimum of three days and a maximum of five days a week. However, 100 percent of all freshers and new joiners need to operate from the office for all five days. It is a surprising move since the IT major is among the ones facing rising attrition. Well, let's see how the experiment works...





Realty Shopping Cart





A large business group has been on a shopping spree for quite a while and chatter on the Street is that the latest target may be a controversial realtor which has had a fair share of run-ins with regulators and authorities. A rough guesstimate of the deal size is close to around Rs 5,000 crore but keep in mind this is not the first time the target has been linked with M&A. Watch this space for more!





Leverage Calls





A recent report by the arm of a ratings agency calling a conglomerate ‘overleveraged’ sent investors into a tizzy on bourses. A few meetings later with the management, the agency published a revised report stating they made errors in calculations. If rumours are to be believed, the agency was under pressure from quarters too to revisit its estimates. The agency has tried to save face by stating in the report that they are still concerned over the leverage of the group and it has taken a more “conservative” approach to evaluate the metrics and only two numbers have been changed. It has gone into damage control mode, clarifying its position to the media and other stakeholders to safeguard its reputation and to prevent this incident from becoming a precedent for corporations who want to challenge reports.





Of Scams And Festivals





Onam which was celebrated by Malayalees across the world last week is also known for its unbreakable tradition of onam sadya (feast) on that day. Every single family that has Malayalee links, even the poorest households, ready the sumptuous feast. Not having a proper sadya on Onam day is considered to be unthinkable, not eating it at all a sin! Probably that's why two political factions in the state chose fasting on Onam day to protest lack of action by the state government in compensating victims of the Karuvannur Bank scam. Several members of the Congress party and Bhartiya Janata Party hit the roads and engaged in daylong fasting and protests to bring home the message. The 'fasting strike' indeed caught the local media attention resulting in wide coverage. Will this incident force the CPM-led state government to change course in the case? One needs to wait and see.





Fintech Fintech Bhai Bhai





In the cut-throat world of startups, camaraderie may be rare. Little birdies tell us that the recent improvement in perception of a listed fintech giant may have had a helping hand from another fintech that has come to be ubiquitous with the Indian stock market and its millions of retail investors. Word is that the former sought some friendly advice from the latter on how to go about improving its perception with investors and the result perhaps is reflected in enhanced disclosures, frequent communication with the market, and razor-sharp focus on what investors want instead of what the fintech company thinks investors want. The improvement has been so dramatic that a famous HNI investor was recently gushing over the listed fintech's presentation about its monthly performance.



