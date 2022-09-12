MC Insider: Retail outlier, back to office diktat, realty deal, fintech camaraderie, and more

Retail Therapy 2022 Style



There is a lot of excitement around the retail segment now, with stock-market followers increasingly optimistic about the consumption theme. But on the ground, reality is vastly different for various bricks-and-mortar stores. Footfall hasn’t returned to what it was before the pandemic and retailers, faced with this weak sentiment, are cutting down ad spends. One store that has defied the trend is a new entrant. They are seeing packed weekends, so much so that rumours have it they will advertise minimally this festival season, since they believe they can’t handle more crowds. Retailer peers are wondering what the store is doing differently, besides the merchandising strength -- is it because of their vast space or the experiential format, is it because of their cafe where food is reasonable and coffee refills come free?

