MC Insider: Reckless stock pick, chip race, not another googly please, ugly startup fight, chilling in Khandala, and more

TALE OF TWO STATES

Quite a few states were in the race and tried wooing this joint venture (JV) of two global majors to get them to set up their semiconductor manufacturing units. Each state saw this as a ticket to a package deal – mega investment, huge job creation and the opportunity to emerge as a state that would play an important role in India’s semiconductor vision. Then the pictures of a state’s chief minister and the key officials of the JV were flashed all over the media and it seemed the race was over – Maharashtra it is. Reports quoted top state officials saying that a pact will be signed soon. But in a classic twist in the tale, we hear that talks are still on with a neighbouring state, which is now equipped with a semiconductor policy. The state is not only the first to have such a policy, it is also one heading for elections later this year. We picked up that the leadership will leave no stone unturned to flash this mega investment as a trophy! As they say, picture abhi baaki hai!

