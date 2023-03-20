 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Insider: Realty firm's IPO roadblock, PMS losing out on sin stocks, SEBI alert for MFs and more


Another roadblock

In an earlier edition of MC Insider, we told you that a real estate IPO will be hitting the primary markets soon. We have an update! A little birdie tell us that it has been pushed back again. First, it was worsening market conditions. This time due to state government regulatory issues. If troubles mount, the company might have to refile its draft prospectus.


Time for a promotion


We heard buzz about promoters of this SME firm who have been quietly loading up shares ahead of a crucial board meeting. To the extent that in March shareholding, promoter’s stake might be about 2-3 percentage points higher. One item on the board meet agenda: Bumping up the authorised capital. This means the stock could soon migrate to the mainboard. Let’s wait and watch what plays out.