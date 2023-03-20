MC Insider: Realty firm's IPO roadblock, PMS losing out on sin stocks, SEBI alert for MFs and more

Sebi Alert!

The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had written a letter to the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the MF industry’s trade body) to not assure returns to investors. It reminded AMFI to stick to the advertisement code as part of the SEBI MF regulations. Apparently, it came across some literatures- and even some equally detailed one on social media handles of a distributor or two- on how investors can “benefit” from doing a combination of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP). This is a popular strategy used by distributors and financial planners to help investors get some sort of regular income. It works like this: Investors start an SIP in a debt fund and continue to pour money for at least three years. Since debt funds are more tax-efficient after three years, withdrawals are usually advised after investors complete their three years. That’s when, the SWP kicks in. An SWP is a facility that allows investors to withdraw fixed sum of money every month. While the fund corpus would have grown in the first three years, the SWP is a way to reap the benefits, later.

The strategy is fine.

The problem comes when detailed and elaborate illustrations are circulated in pamphlets that sort of mesmerize investors into believing that the income is guaranteed. In reality, volatile or bad markets can result in negative returns; an SWP can eat into your principal amount, if the withdrawal exceeds the funds’ growth rate. Word on the street is such campaigns, floated by three of top 10 fund houses, were abruptly closed after the SEBI letter to AMFI.

