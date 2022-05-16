MC Insider: Promoter-fund manager nexus, NAV mischief, health scare for market veteran, bank CEO race and more



NAVIGATING PERFORMANCE

The buzz has been around for years but we hear it is gathering momentum now. A well-regarded equity CIO is understood to be a master of 'NAV management' and this is said to be one of the reasons for the fund’s good performance. NAV management is basically the art and science of influencing the market price in stocks where they have a concentrated holding. By calculating a buy/sell order of how many shares will either rise or drop, the fund manager can influence the NAV and manage to stay in the top quartile of performers. Hmm!





WHO GETS THE CORNER OFFICE?





MC Insider has picked up that the race for picking the top brass at a certain private lender is in the final leg and an official announcement is likely soon. Whispers in banking corridors indicate that the shortlist consists of two female candidates, one of whom is a well-regarded CEO and is seen as a strong contender for the post. Let’s see how this one pans out, folks.





HEALTH IS WEALTH





Last week, a popular market veteran had a health scare and it didn’t take long for rumours to start circulating on D-Street that he may possibly exit his core holdings. The good news is that the gentleman is much better now, quashing all idle chatter about him selling his key holdings. We wish him a speedy road to recovery.





COSY DEALS





The steep correction in the market is bound to test the cosy arrangements between promoters and the fund managers of some arbitrage funds. In theory, arbitrage funds take advantage of the price gap between the equity spot and futures markets, by selling the futures of a stock and buying an equivalent quantity of shares in the cash market. The spread is the profit for the arbitrage fund, and this trade is either squared off at expiry, when prices converge, or carried forward, depending on multiple factors. In reality, this has turned out to be a lucrative funding channel for many promoters. They sell shares from their unofficial holding accounts to the fund houses and then buy an equivalent amount of futures in the derivatives market. The counterparty to the futures deal too is the arbitrage fund. This arrangement worked very well in a rising market, or even a sideways market. But with the tide having turned, promoters may be in a spot if the arbitrage fund managers want to reverse the trade earlier than usual. And if the promoters don't keep their part of the promise, it is the fund house which will be in a spot.





NFO DILEMMA





The Rs 38 trillion Indian mutual funds industry is in a sort of a fix. It cannot launch any new fund offers (NFO) till July 1, the deadline that the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has fixed for the industry to put into place an alternative to accepting money through pool accounts; the system prevalent so far. After the last deadline of April 1 was breached, SEBI came down hard. While it extended the deadline, it put a ban on NFOs till the mechanism is put in place. Large mutual funds had several mega-NFOs in last financial year, collecting record inflows. All that has come to a halt, even if temporarily. And it’s not just on the equities side; fund houses are missing out on launching debt funds, as well. With 10-year government security yield having risen to around 7.3 percent, up from 5.97 percent in May 2021, many experts believe this is the right time for fixed maturity plans and target maturity funds. But with a ban in NFOs, mutual funds cannot launch any of these schemes. When some MF industry officials approached SEBI unofficially to seek guidance, they were told to get a letter from the Association from Mutual Funds of India (AMFI; the MF industry’s trade body) petitioning for the cause. When they approached a senior AMFI board member- again very informally- he expressed deep reservation at approaching the SEBI top brass for further leeway. The wait continues.





CLEAN-UP ACT





There is chatter in the financial service industry about an angry founder who has thrown out many from the senior management team (some even from the middle level) who didn't toe the line when it came to his business approach in the last few months. Back-to-back resignations have happened at various levels. Interestingly, the founder had earlier taken a backseat in company affairs. But problems surfaced late last year when there were heated arguments at top management meetings on desired strategy for bad loan provisioning and credit growth. Lack of consensus led to the gap getting wider. Post this, the management rejig happened at the command of the founder and things now seem to be back in his control.





GAME GONE WRONG





Unhappy with his influencer marketing agency, a top gamer decided to break ties. But he didn’t want to do this alone. So, he decided to influence other gamers too. Guess what he did? He invited 60-70 percent of the gamers associated with the agency on a zoom call to persuade all to leave the agency. But the gamers had something else in mind. A few of them spilled the beans to the founder of the agency. The founder said what the gamer did was in bad taste. And before the gamer could put down his papers, the agency sacked him is what we hear.





TECH THAT





Deal gossip on the street suggests that an IT services and products company is a probable acquisition target of a global technology giant. People in the know are guessing that the acquisition, if it happens for real, will possibly be made by any of the two biggest tech behemoths from the European region. That said, the management of the company, recently sounded quite confident about their growth strategies and where they see the company few years down the line. However, as they say, there is no smoke without fire, and this smoke might clear in the coming days and we should have more clarity.



