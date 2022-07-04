MC Insider: Petro share boomerang, founder who hates a photo, co-location fall guys, front-running clampdown, and more

Fintech scrutiny

In the eyes of the regulator, fintechs are the bad boys in finance and the warnings have been coming fast. Most of them have been on lending but there could be some new trouble brewing. New-age bond platforms that some fintechs have floated are giving retail investors a taste of the forbidden. Instead of a vanilla bond, a bunch of these platforms are offering structured debt with a guarantee of double-digit returns. One such popular product involves a ride-sharing app in which the fintech lends to a fleet operator and offers a security backed by these loans to its investors. The carrot is investors get monthly or quarterly payments with a fair warning that these are high-risk securities. The loan to the fleet operator has a stifling interest rate given the risks involved. The issue in such a structure is that there is nothing written in the rulebook of any regulator whether such securities can be chopped up into tiny pieces and given to retail investors. Is this mis-selling or just good old financial engineering that comes from the gaps of regulatory arbitrage? We hear that regulators have gotten a whiff of this. Before this proliferates, something needs to be written down, even if it is in sand.

