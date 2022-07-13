MC Insider: Party animals spotted in the wild, corner office race hots up, poachers on the prowl, and more

THE CHURN FACTOR

The last few months have seen key executive movements galore in India Inc and the advisory world and we at Moneycontrol have covered many of them in our Corporate Crossings series. The markets cheered the shift of this well-known CEO to a consumer firm backed by a private equity fund. Then there is buzz around a record movement of more than 60 lawyers across verticals from one firm to another, arguably the biggest ever such move in the history of domestic corporate law firms. Now we hear that a global private equity fund which backs tech players and a few high-fashion labels is in hiring mode for its India operations and may tap someone from a rival outfit. The churn continues!

