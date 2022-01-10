MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: P-word on the backburner, fintech founder's leaked audio, relationship managers and unfortunate anecdotes, and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

Moneycontrol News

Last Updated: January 10, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

BUDGET 2022: P-WORD ON THE BACKBURNER

BUDGET 2022: P-WORD ON THE BACKBURNER

Privatisation of PSBs is a subject that pops up almost in every budget. It did in last year's budget too when the FM announced privatisation plan for two public sector banks. But nothing happened so far. Why? It is no secret that politically powerful bank employee trade unions are up in arms against the idea. The government doesn't want to take undue risk on this subject to displease the vote bank particularly at a time when crucial state elections are lined up. For the same reason, we hear, the FM is unlikely to take up the bank privatisation issue in this year's budget as well in a big way. Safe to say the P-Word is once again in the back burner.

SHOULD HE BE SHOWN THE DOOR?

SHOULD HE BE SHOWN THE DOOR?

This fintech founder's leaked audio abusing a wealth manager ( which was later denied by the former on social media who claimed he was the victim of a phishing blackmail) and exchanging of legal notices over not being able to invest in an IPO, has set tongues wagging in the industry. Founders who share investors with this company, and the fintech community at large is wondering whether the fintech's top global investors will step in and take action. According to the grapevine, one even went to the extent of suggesting that he should be fired. But will there be consequences? Hmm...the jury is out on this one...

RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS & UNFORTUNATE ANECDOTES

RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS & UNFORTUNATE ANECDOTES

Bank RMs often face a toxic work culture; unreasonable targets and pressures. Unless you promise big things- and then go all out to fulfill that- big clients can be turned off. They are way too finicky. A delay in even five minutes in sending the daily updates informing company treasuries about the best liquid fund options, for instance where they can invest their daily corpus, can result in a loss of business and have terrible repercussions. Bosses want targets, push their relationship managers (RM). RMs oblige, often promise the moon.
Many years ago, in the wealth management division of a bank, one RM promised something to his client. It was about delivering a mutual fund application form, from Borivali to Nariman Point in a particular time, to benefit from dividend stripping; a sharp practice to save taxes prevalent in earlier times. That didn’t happen. The customer was furious. He threatened to come to the bank’s HQ, strip down completely and sit in protest. The RM was terrified. When the boss was appraised, he called the RM to his cabin. First, in full public view, he was yelled at and insulted. Then, to everyone’s horror, he was made to walk up and down in office. Nobody could say anything. Humiliated, the RM resigned in a matter of weeks.
On another occasion, another RM, this time a lady, missed selling a particular mutual fund scheme to a large client. A competitor bank sealed that deal. This is a big crime in private banking, often unforgivable. The boss publicly gave her a public lesson and took an equally public demonstration of how to sell a mutual fund to a client. “Come on, show me how you talk to your clients,” he thundered in an open office as everyone watched in horror.
Clearly, a toxic work culture can demotivate employees and suck the joy out of your work. Food for thought? Or is it the way the cookie crumbles?

THE OMICRON FACTOR

THE OMICRON FACTOR

The Omicron virus has everyone in a tangle and this includes senior personalities of India Inc. The head honcho of a diversified conglomerate took to social media the other day and said he had called up 2 hospitals for a Covid bed but both the locations were full. He added that over 30% of doctors and nurses were also down with Covid and that the number of cases in Mumbai and Delhi were probably much more , with several asymptomatic and unware and many staying put at home and not informing the authorities. Another corporate czar struck an optimistic note and shared that if initial feedback onOmicron was that it " spreads at speed but (is) not vicious" and that if true " it could be the end of the pandemic soon." Either ways,mask up and stay safe folks!

SO,IS IT REALLY THAT NATURAL?

SO,IS IT REALLY THAT NATURAL?

This brand is well known for its non-toxic and natural skincare products, and has become wildly popular, especially among online buyers. But manufacturers say that the ingredients of this brand's products are not natural, just less artificial than others! Some even allege that a few products still have carcinogenic ingredients. Among some online reviewers, these rumours have persisted. But will it break out in the open?

I AIN'T GONNA BITE IF U DONT PLAY BY MY RULES!

I AIN'T GONNA BITE IF U DONT PLAY BY MY RULES!

This liquidity stressed company tied up with a biggie in its sector and its been 8 months since the announcement of the partnership. But the colllaboration has not taken off at all. The biggie is concerned about the system, terms at which the loans are lent, etc and is still doing due diligence on the stressed company on their systems, operations & training. The biggie's wants to be cautious and not rub off on books which aint good or dont meets its criteria’s. Market buzz is that the stressed co’s aggressive lending & profile of customers they chose for lending has not suited the biggie, which is why, the partnership is yet to take off. Employees at the bigger firm are surprised that this partnership is yet to move ahead because the stressed firm has made several other partnership with prominent lenders, especially, one with a financial behemoth & that took off in a far lesser frame. However, this biggie, just doesn’t want to compromise on its loan book!

MORE FIREWORKS AT THIS SOUTHERN LENDER?

MORE FIREWORKS AT THIS SOUTHERN LENDER?

Highly dramatic developments are happening at this Kerala-based private sector bank where management has locked horns with trade unions on wage settlement issue. Last week, the state finance minister telephoned the management asking to settle the wage issue at the earliest and urged unions to hold back the agitation plan. But soon after this, the CEO put in his papers on health grounds. But everyone knows the real reason is the ongoing tug-of-war on the wage issue. Surprisingly, the management continues to be stubborn, but so are unions. Next, we hear, the local CPM cadres are planning to take up this issue. Will the management yield? Let's wait and see.

HAS JAGAN SWEPT AP ALREADY OR DOES NAIDU HAVE FUEL LEFT IN THE TANK?

HAS JAGAN SWEPT AP ALREADY OR DOES NAIDU HAVE FUEL LEFT IN THE TANK?

The chief minister of AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy seems to have covered all voters to ensure his victory in March. Recently he increased the retirement age of State government employees from 60 to 62 and hiked their salary by 23%. After winning AP in a landslide victory in 2019, Jagan has also pleased the rural voters by implementing a slew of populist schemes. This observers say has made him unassailable. The only voters now left are the urban ones. The TDP which has suffered one humiliating defer after another is on verge of collapse. Some TDP insiders feel that its chief N Chandrababu Naidu should step down to save his father in law NTRs party. A possible take over by a member of late NTRs family is also being discussed. But, Naidu is still adamant and feels that he can stage a comeback in 2024!

WILL FATHER-SON DUO MAKE A COMEBACK IN NAMMA BENGALURU?

WILL FATHER-SON DUO MAKE A COMEBACK IN NAMMA BENGALURU?

After maintaining a low profile for almost six months after he was ousted in July 2021, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa is back in action. The BJP stalwart who refused to vacate the CM's bungalow is now moving heaven and earth to make his favourite son BY Vijayendra a Cabinet minister in the state. The ambitious and controversial son is also hoping that it will make him politically relevant once again. The father-son duo were hoping for a cabinet reshuffle or at least an expansion around Sankranthi festival. The elections in five states might come in the way. The anti-Yediyurappa faction in the BJP is happy with this and has conveyed to the party high command that if Vijayendra enters the Cabinet, it can wreck the already vulnerable Bommai government. Bommai who is busy watching his back all the time has accumulated too many enemies, mostly disenchanted MLAs and ministers. And buzz is he too does not seem to be interested in accommodating Vijayendra.

POWER TUSSLE BREWS IN J&K

POWER TUSSLE BREWS IN J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been brewing with power tussle between its state president Ravinder Raina and Devender Singh Rana, who joined the party in October after resigning from National Conference in October last year. The buzz in the UT is that Rana, who was considered close to former Chief Minister of J&K and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, was inducted in the BJP on the promise that he will be made the Chief Ministerial candidate in the next assembly elections in the Union Territory. Raina, who was re-elected president of UT’s BJP chapter in January 2020, is said to be unhappy over a new entrant being made the Chief Ministerial face.

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

tags #Business #MC Insider #Startup

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.