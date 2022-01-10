MC Insider: P-word on the backburner, fintech founder's leaked audio, relationship managers and unfortunate anecdotes, and more

RELATIONSHIP MANAGERS & UNFORTUNATE ANECDOTES

Bank RMs often face a toxic work culture; unreasonable targets and pressures. Unless you promise big things- and then go all out to fulfill that- big clients can be turned off. They are way too finicky. A delay in even five minutes in sending the daily updates informing company treasuries about the best liquid fund options, for instance where they can invest their daily corpus, can result in a loss of business and have terrible repercussions. Bosses want targets, push their relationship managers (RM). RMs oblige, often promise the moon.

Many years ago, in the wealth management division of a bank, one RM promised something to his client. It was about delivering a mutual fund application form, from Borivali to Nariman Point in a particular time, to benefit from dividend stripping; a sharp practice to save taxes prevalent in earlier times. That didn’t happen. The customer was furious. He threatened to come to the bank’s HQ, strip down completely and sit in protest. The RM was terrified. When the boss was appraised, he called the RM to his cabin. First, in full public view, he was yelled at and insulted. Then, to everyone’s horror, he was made to walk up and down in office. Nobody could say anything. Humiliated, the RM resigned in a matter of weeks.

On another occasion, another RM, this time a lady, missed selling a particular mutual fund scheme to a large client. A competitor bank sealed that deal. This is a big crime in private banking, often unforgivable. The boss publicly gave her a public lesson and took an equally public demonstration of how to sell a mutual fund to a client. “Come on, show me how you talk to your clients,” he thundered in an open office as everyone watched in horror.

Clearly, a toxic work culture can demotivate employees and suck the joy out of your work. Food for thought? Or is it the way the cookie crumbles?

