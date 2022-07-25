MC Insider: Off-colour stock, airline rescue, Gabbar to return, fintech squeeze, and more



TITANIC RESCUE IN THE SKIES

Is M&A action brewing in the aviation sector? Well, if whispers in sarkari corridors are to be believed, the powers that be are rumoured to be nudging a top investor to take a long, hard look at an airline that is facing turbulence nearly every day and see if it catches the investor's fancy. This investor has left no one in doubt about his interest in aviation. Despite the airline’s litany of troubles, the carrier's slots are said to be a key attraction. We can’t say for sure as of now but we shall keep our eyes peeled for more on this.





GABBAR’S RETURN





Comebacks are not just reserved for sports. How about the finance industry? We hear that a new innings awaits a veteran fund manager who recent called it quits. We picked up chatter that he is likely to make a swashbuckling return with a PMS licence. Buzz is that he has already secured client commitments and will soon seek the regulator's permission. We wish him all the best for his new avatar.





FINTECH SCRUTINY





Fintech companies are in the eye of the regulatory storm, again. This time it involves their bond platforms and some of them may not go down without a fight. The regulator has suggested a list of rules through a consultation paper and wants bond market stakeholders to give their comments. Some fintech firms are firing away responses that suggest big dilutions to the proposed rules. Some of the suggestions seem draconian to them and one fintech compared themselves to a fine dining restaurant: “You know what is there in the dish and you know what you are allergic to. Why do you need to ask how frequently I update my pantry here?” Rest assured, over the next three weeks, the regulator will find out just how good or bad fintechs are for its digestive system. Watch this space for more.





DIFFERENT HUES





This paint maker may have been vilified over the past few years for its supposedly rich valuations and the backing it receives from one of biggest ambassadors of 'buy-at-any-price' investing philosophy in India, but there is strong buzz on the Street that its June quarter earnings could end up surprising everyone. The company's stock has come under pressure recently because of emerging rivals entering the fray to take away some of the top-draw dough it's been making for years but keen sectoral observers are expecting stellar numbers. Let's wait and watch to see if the firm does indeed meet the Street's expectations. Keep an eye out, folks!





TO FLY OR NOT TO FLY!





There's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lips! This ailing carrier had been hoping for a big bang re-launch in August but buzz on the Street is that the airlines' key banker may push it back. The bank is believed to have once again threatened to file for liquidation if the winning consortium after the NCLT process does not distribute the proceeds from aircraft rentals of the carrier's fleet. The consortium has rented the carrier’s fleet to the flag carrier of a European country and buzz is it has collected around Rs 150 crore as rentals for the same. The twist is we hear that the consortium is not keen to distribute the rental proceeds. That makes the situation tricky as the NCLT had approved its resolution plan in June last year.





TWITTER WARFARE





Typically bank employees go on strike or hit streets to register their protest on an issue. But trade unions taking to the streets has now become passé -- at least the younger ones in the unions believe so! As time and tactics change, unions are also upping their 'tech-strike' game. Just ahead of the start of parliament session, bank employee unions tried a Twitter strike model when multiple groups assembled at hotel rooms, homes and offices across the country to sit together and send bulk tweets tagging the finance minister and the DFS in a bid to campaign against privatisation of state-run banks. A group of 15-20 officers tweeted and retweeted with the same hashtag to highlight the issue generating thousands of impressions within a few hours. They are now planning to do this more often!





HEALTH-TECH WOES





The health technology space in India is expanding fast with many doctors, apart from business administrators, joining the entrepreneurship bandwagon. However, many of the players are frustrated with the slow pace of decision-making in the government at the policy level. The government, for instance, does not yet have a policy on artificial intelligence in healthcare. The problem, feel companies, is with the bureaucrats who are too cautious to come up with guidelines despite the interest and enthusiasm at the top level for use of technology in healthcare in a big way. A CEO of a health-tech startup, who passed out from a top medical college some years ago, recently sent an angry email to the prime minister pleading him to take officials in health ministry and Niti Aayog to task!





RACE AGAINST TIME





A broadcaster is racing against time to close sponsorship deals for an upcoming sports tournament. A little birdie told us that the network got on board last minute as the official broadcaster of the sports event, which has delayed the process of signing sponsors. While the channel was in conversations with companies, it was unable to finalise any deals due to a delay in signing the broadcaster. With no sponsors and a few days remaining for the tournament to start, the broadcaster is speeding up the process. Tick-tock, tick-tock…



