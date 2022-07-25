MC Insider: Off-colour stock, airline rescue, Gabbar to return, fintech squeeze, and more

FINTECH SCRUTINY

Fintech companies are in the eye of the regulatory storm, again. This time it involves their bond platforms and some of them may not go down without a fight. The regulator has suggested a list of rules through a consultation paper and wants bond market stakeholders to give their comments. Some fintech firms are firing away responses that suggest big dilutions to the proposed rules. Some of the suggestions seem draconian to them and one fintech compared themselves to a fine dining restaurant: “You know what is there in the dish and you know what you are allergic to. Why do you need to ask how frequently I update my pantry here?” Rest assured, over the next three weeks, the regulator will find out just how good or bad fintechs are for its digestive system. Watch this space for more.

