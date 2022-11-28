 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

MC Insider: Mutual fund talent fight, wedding season for Dalal Street vets, block deal rain, and more


MF MOOLAH

While techies can only walk down nostalgia lane and remember the good old days of 2021 when they could easily switch jobs, we hear it's the hustlers in the sales departments of domestic mutual funds that are enjoying that luxury these days. Word is that the new boys in the mutual fund town are out and about luring employees from the Big 3 of the industry to kickstart their own operations. The enticing cocktail of fat pay cheques and lucrative bonuses seems to be working like a charm and don’t forget the chance to work with celebrity names of the industry is an added attraction for some sales folks.


BISLERI AND JON SNOW


The blitzkrieg of stories on the Chauhan family since it emerged that the Tata Group was in discussions to acquire the ubiquitous Bisleri brand has prompted a rather cheeky response from the scion Jayanti Chauhan on social media. She alluded to the super popular Game of Thrones series while teasing the scribes. “Love how the media is “ introducing” me but have never spoken to me. Picking up snippets from our website and extremely old articles. #YouKnowNothingJonSnow”, she posted on a networking site. Ouch!


SHAADI AND SOCCER UNLIMITED!


The wedding season is well and truly on in India Inc and Dalal Street. We picked up chatter that top market veterans are headed for a year-end dose of glitz and glamour at a flurry of destination weddings at locales ranging from Jordan and Jodhpur to Maldives which are scheduled until December 15. Corporates have also been bitten by the football bug with the crème de la crème headed to watch World Cup matches. Nothing like big fat sporting events and big fat weddings to get the biggies excited!