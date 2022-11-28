MC Insider: Mutual fund talent fight, wedding season for Dalal Street vets, block deal rain, and more



While techies can only walk down nostalgia lane and remember the good old days of 2021 when they could easily switch jobs, we hear it's the hustlers in the sales departments of domestic mutual funds that are enjoying that luxury these days. Word is that the new boys in the mutual fund town are out and about luring employees from the Big 3 of the industry to kickstart their own operations. The enticing cocktail of fat pay cheques and lucrative bonuses seems to be working like a charm and don’t forget the chance to work with celebrity names of the industry is an added attraction for some sales folks.





BISLERI AND JON SNOW

The blitzkrieg of stories on the Chauhan family since it emerged that the Tata Group was in discussions to acquire the ubiquitous Bisleri brand has prompted a rather cheeky response from the scion Jayanti Chauhan on social media. She alluded to the super popular Game of Thrones series while teasing the scribes. “Love how the media is “ introducing” me but have never spoken to me. Picking up snippets from our website and extremely old articles. #YouKnowNothingJonSnow”, she posted on a networking site. Ouch!





SHAADI AND SOCCER UNLIMITED!

The wedding season is well and truly on in India Inc and Dalal Street. We picked up chatter that top market veterans are headed for a year-end dose of glitz and glamour at a flurry of destination weddings at locales ranging from Jordan and Jodhpur to Maldives which are scheduled until December 15. Corporates have also been bitten by the football bug with the crème de la crème headed to watch World Cup matches. Nothing like big fat sporting events and big fat weddings to get the biggies excited!





HAVE MONEY, WILL SHOP!





Of late, companies across sectors are aiming to have a wide of array of products in their portfolio so that they can capture as many customers as possible across the spectrum of price and product points. One way to increase the product portfolio is opting for brownfield expansion, but this is a time consuming and a costly affair. The other way is to acquire an existing manufacturer that has strong product capabilities with sound financials. Buzz on deal street is that a major steel producer is looking to acquire a manufacturer of cold rolled steel strips which are used in the manufacturing of auto components, electrical equipment and white goods. We hear the product portfolio of the target is a big attraction for the buyer. Will the target play ball?





FOR WHOM THE MINISTER POLLS





How the BJP prioritises each and every election and plans with an admirable attention to detail is no secret but routine and policy work in ministries may sometimes take a backseat during the peak election season when ministers helming them are away for days at a stretch for poll related responsibilities. The Union health ministry, headed by a senior leader from poll-bound Gujarat, is experiencing the same at present as crucial files are getting piled up for the minister’s approval. Apparently, everything else, apart from campaign related work, is secondary to the minister these days. So much so that he is deputing his junior minister to participate even in key overseas meetings. One such meeting, which the minister is going to miss, is scheduled in Oman next week.





YET ANOTHER BLOCK DEAL





Like we told you last week, it’s raining block deals this month as the lock in period for pre-IPO investors has ended or is nearing an end in some cases. A little birdie tells us that a largish block deal by a financial services player may be on the cards in the coming days. So watch out!





JUST WHAT THE DEALMAKER ORDERED





It’s not just the hospital segment but even the pharma segment which is keeping dealmakers busy. Rumour has it that a Slovenian pharma firm, one of the leading generic companies in the world is zeroing in on an India acquisition which may be announced soon. Any guesses folks?





A YEAR-END BOOSTER SHOT?





More from deal street. An energy firm backed by the promoters of a top pharma company is believed to be eyeing a deal street debut for growth capital we hear and the IPO advisor is a leading domestic bank. Papers with Sebi may be filed next month.



