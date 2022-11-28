MC Insider: Mutual fund talent fight, wedding season for Dalal Street vets, block deal rain, and more

FOR WHOM THE MINISTER POLLS

How the BJP prioritises each and every election and plans with an admirable attention to detail is no secret but routine and policy work in ministries may sometimes take a backseat during the peak election season when ministers helming them are away for days at a stretch for poll related responsibilities. The Union health ministry, headed by a senior leader from poll-bound Gujarat, is experiencing the same at present as crucial files are getting piled up for the minister’s approval. Apparently, everything else, apart from campaign related work, is secondary to the minister these days. So much so that he is deputing his junior minister to participate even in key overseas meetings. One such meeting, which the minister is going to miss, is scheduled in Oman next week.

