MC Insider: Mutual fund potboiler, banking on tech, streaming shots, another headless body, and more



BREATHER FOR FUND HOUSES

Several new fund offers (NFO) were launched by mutual funds after a gap of three months last week. But it didn’t come without last minute headaches for the Indian MF industry. Remember, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had imposed a ban on NFOs since April 1 because it wanted channel partners (mutual fund distributors) and the MF industry to put in place an alternative mechanism to the earlier prevalent pool account system and to also implement the two-factor authentication system. SEBI had given an outer deadline of June 30 for this process to be implemented. Until then, MFs were not allowed to launch NFOs. Come July, mutual fund houses assumed the ban was lifted and they lined up NFOs. First up were Edelweiss Focused Equity fund and WhiteOak Capital Flexicap Fund, both of which were due to launch on July 12. But like a Bollywood potboiler, there came a twist. On July 9, SEBI informed the fund houses that one of the two stock exchanges hasn’t yet put in place the necessary systems. The NFOs cannot be launched, it said. Fund houses were in a tizzy as launch invitations and dates had already gone out. Senior officials at the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) spent that entire weekend trying to convince SEBI that the exchange falling in line was a mere formality and the MFs on their part had done all the due diligence and launch dates had already gone out. On the morning of June 11—just a day before the launch of the two NFOs—senior AMFI officials paid a visit to SEBI’s office to meet the mandarins to explain their case. Finally, the peace pipe was smoked after the said exchange gave an undertaking that the pending formalities would be completed soonest. SEBI gave its go-ahead and the NFOs got the final green signal.





WHEN ONE FINDS AN ALLY IN AMFI





One more on mutual funds. Last week, the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the umbrella trade body, launched a new campaign for MF distributors. Called Mutual Fund distributor Karein Shuru, the campaign is aimed at nudging individuals to take up mutual fund distribution as a career option. A distributor is an important partner of a mutual fund house because she is the link between investors and mutual funds. However, an upcoming distribution platform decided to do a little tongue-in-cheek campaign of its own. This platform, which deploys sub-distributors in its arm, launched a twitter handle called @MFDKareinShuru around the same time. Notice the similarity? This distributor platform is an up and coming fintech that also aims to recruit distributors under its fold. It aims to recruit distributors from smaller towns in the hope of getting first-time MF investors. In the new AMFI campaign, it found an ally to push its own agenda.





HR TO TOP BRASS: TECH THAT!





Learning from the past lessons (blunders rather!) a major revamp in the tech team is taking place currently within this banking behemoth. Over the last few months, massive hirings have happened at various levels to ensure that technology platforms do not slip again after multiple mishaps happened in recent years drawing widespread negative attention. We hear the realignment of the tech team started from senior officer levels to the mid-level staff, with talent tapped even from competitors. Interestingly, the whole revamp has been deliberately kept as a quiet affair, we hear. Well, not quiet enough.





ALL POWERFUL STREAMING PLATFORMS





The writing seems to be on the wall. It is the streaming platforms that are calling the shots when it comes to bringing movies from the big screen to OTTs (over the top). A producer we spoke to revealed that exhibitors and film studios may have come to a conclusion regarding the OTT-window but ultimately the streaming platforms would take a call as they are offering big premiums for movies and are striking deals well in advance and sometimes just before a movie goes on the floor. This producer said his ilk is not sure of box office business in the post-pandemic era due to changing audience content consumption patterns and hence his group does not want to let go off their alternative revenue stream. Clearly, its advantage streaming platforms.





GOOD OLD BABUS FALL IN LINE





The government allowing COVID-19 booster doses for all adults since April 10 this year had met with a tepid response thus far, prompting the Centre to permit free vaccination for all from July 15 at government hospitals. Among those not so keen for the third shot against the viral disease were most of the babus working in the health ministry. However, as health minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the initiative at Nirman Bhawan in Delhi from where the ministry operates, many of the babus were seen lining up for the jab. "It’s free now and no harm in getting it anyway," grinned a director level official before proceeding to take the shot.





NOT IN THE PINK OF HEALTH





Buzz is that a top government health body's chief has retired and surprisingly nothing is known about who will succeed him at the top post. According to an insider, it's a state of complete confusion in the organisation and even on his last day, the outgoing head didn't know who would take over from him. Another little birdie told us that like his contemporaries, the gentleman who departed was hopeful of an extension but looks like the outfit will remain headless for a while.





CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN AUDIENCE?





A veteran filmmaker who has delivered several hard-hitting classics but was out of action for a while is making a comeback with a rather unusual film. He describes the movie as "the world’s first martial arts fight ever to be shot in a bikini". A top Bollywood actor praised the film as India’s first realistic martial arts movie. The film has made a record by releasing in over 40,000 screens in China alone. But back home, exhibitors say there is hardly any response from the audience. One exhibitor said they are not making any comments or else there will soon be a sequel to it​!





WILL THIS DRUGMAKER TAKE THE PLUNGE NOW?





Many firms which have picked bankers, kicked off deals, or filed papers with the market regulator for a listing are in wait and watch mode, especially startups and tech enabled businesses. Any why not? Considering the tech meltdown in the US since the beginning of the year and the choppy and volatile nature of the markets, a launch would seem risky to the average promoter. Having said that, Delhivery took the plunge in May and its stock has seen a healthy rise since then. Now, we hear a pharma player is testing waters with a lower valuation as compared to that discussed during the pitch stages. So is this an indication that the firm may soon launch its big IPO? Hmm...let’s wait and watch.



