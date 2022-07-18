MC Insider: Mutual fund potboiler, banking on tech, streaming shots, another headless body, and more

BREATHER FOR FUND HOUSES

Several new fund offers (NFO) were launched by mutual funds after a gap of three months last week. But it didn’t come without last minute headaches for the Indian MF industry. Remember, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had imposed a ban on NFOs since April 1 because it wanted channel partners (mutual fund distributors) and the MF industry to put in place an alternative mechanism to the earlier prevalent pool account system and to also implement the two-factor authentication system. SEBI had given an outer deadline of June 30 for this process to be implemented. Until then, MFs were not allowed to launch NFOs. Come July, mutual fund houses assumed the ban was lifted and they lined up NFOs. First up were Edelweiss Focused Equity fund and WhiteOak Capital Flexicap Fund, both of which were due to launch on July 12. But like a Bollywood potboiler, there came a twist. On July 9, SEBI informed the fund houses that one of the two stock exchanges hasn’t yet put in place the necessary systems. The NFOs cannot be launched, it said. Fund houses were in a tizzy as launch invitations and dates had already gone out. Senior officials at the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) spent that entire weekend trying to convince SEBI that the exchange falling in line was a mere formality and the MFs on their part had done all the due diligence and launch dates had already gone out. On the morning of June 11—just a day before the launch of the two NFOs—senior AMFI officials paid a visit to SEBI’s office to meet the mandarins to explain their case. Finally, the peace pipe was smoked after the said exchange gave an undertaking that the pending formalities would be completed soonest. SEBI gave its go-ahead and the NFOs got the final green signal.

