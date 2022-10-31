MC Insider: Musical chairs in corner office, power scrips back on radar, monetisation drive aimed at shedding flab, and more



WHO WILL OCCUPY THE CORNER OFFICE POST HSBC–L&T MF DEAL?

HSBC Asset Management (India) Ltd, India’s 24th largest fund house with assets worth just under Rs 14,000 crore, is expected to announce this week the new pecking order of its fund house employees after the acquisition of L&T Investment Management Limited or L&T Mutual Fund (MF). Typically, when two existing fund houses merge, some key exits happen usually from the fund house that gets acquired. This is because typically a large fund house buys out a smaller one. However, the Rs 39 trillion Indian mutual funds industry has seen a few instances where officials of the acquired fund house continue in prime positions in the merged entity because of the value they bring to the table. Word on the street is that a similar continuation might also be seen in the HSBC–L&T mutual funds merger. Kailash Kulkarni, the CEO of L&T Mutual Fund, is slated to head HSBC AMC. He will be handheld by Ravi Menon, HSBC MF’s current CEO, for about 4-6 months after which Menon would shift to a bigger role in the HSBC ecosystem. Word on the street also is that the current heads of investment (equity and debt) will also continue in similar roles at HSBC MF after the formal merger is completed and the two AMCs become one. This is to be expected because although HSBC MF acquired L&T MF, the latter is bigger than the former. L&T MF is India’s 14th largest fund house with assets close to Rs 72,000 crore.





THE ‘POWER’ OF NOSTALGIA





‘The old order changeth yielding placed to the new’ goes the saying. However, that may not be the case when it comes to a certain sector in the stock market. We hear old economy stocks are back in vogue amongst smart investors and power scrips are back on the radar. The street is anticipating some big moves in this space including change of guard at a few firms which may re-rate the stocks.





GETTING RID OF FLAB





Sticking to the same sector, in m&a buzz, rumour has it that a leading power company has embarked on an asset monetisation drive and is pretty keen to sell some of its non-core assets. We hear investment bankers have been roped in for the same. Let’s see how the transaction progresses in the days to come.





ANOTHER BANK ON THE BLOCK?





Weak banks get gulped by big fishes time to time. That's the norm in any market. India too has seen its share of bank mergers in the past. Yet another one is potentially on the cards, we hear! The bank has a few suitors already and one of them has even sent a formal pitch to the board. Weak financials and unrest at the board make this bank a pain for the regulator and a potential prey for predators. Yet, the road ahead isn't going to be smooth. Buzz is that a clutch of prominent shareholders don't want to part with their ego and greed. They have been erecting roadblocks for all suitors till now. But the regulator is fast losing patience. We hear something is bound to happen soon. Keep watching this space!





OF ‘AUTO’ CORRECT AND INVESTOR CALLS





There’s an auto company that badly needs a copy editor. One of the transcripts of their analyst calls reads like a long, drunk text. The transcript records someone saying that the world is full of biters, then another quoting a talking automobile part, and another person talking about a weapon wandering about in the vicinity. Largely, the text is gibberish. Hopefully, these are just transcription errors. If not, these investor calls must not be missed, at least for the laughs.





ICE COLD FUNDING SAGA





Not so long ago, this VC was known to throw cash at startups at frothy valuations. But, with the onset of the funding winter, it has turned so frugal that deals are hardly getting closed. It dashed the unicorn hopes of a startup with which it has been negotiating for many months. Talks started at $1.2 billion valuation, caressed $900 million and now have dropped to around $650 million. For another potential investment, talks started at just below $2 billion valuation and kept sliding till the negotiations broke down and the company raised an internal round at 30% lower than the ask. A birdie whispered that the VC is working with the assumption that the winter will stretch at least till the first half of 2023, unless a recession hits. In that case, the winter could be a lot longer.





COP27 RUSH





2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, referred to as COP27, starts on November 6 in Egypt. With hardly any time left, many company officials, experts, and members of the media are struggling to get passes to the event. A green energy company CXO said that they could manage only one pass as against 2-3 that they used to get earlier. Apparently, the organisers are dealing with a huge number of requests due to the increased interest in climate change discussions, especially at a time when the world is facing an energy crisis. "If you get the pass, you may not get Visa. If you get the visa, be ready to shell out a few lakhs only for accommodation and there is such a rush," a clean energy expert said. The fight against climate change wasn't going to be easy, was it?





PANEL PROBLEMS





Grapevine has it that a recent panel constituted in the aftermath of drugs supplied by an Indian drugmaker which resulted in unfortunate deaths of kids in an African country was apparently meant only to pacify roused emotions. The committee, ever since its constitution, has met only once and, in the want of a detailed report from the World Health Organization on establishing the exact cause of deaths, could not do much. The members now say no next meeting of the panel is on the radar in the near future as they wait for the elusive report.



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.