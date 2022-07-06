MC Insider: Metal mettle, cues from promoters buying stocks, ecommerce big daddy, another big fat wedding, and more



Calculated bet

Metal stocks, not long ago the darling of fund managers and HNIs alike, have suddenly become pariahs. This despite the fact that valuations in most cases seem to be at their best in many years. The fund manager of the Calculator PMS, however, appears to be going against the crowd and selectively nibbling at stocks where he feels pessimism may have been overdone. He is said to have picked a decent chunk of Hindalco and Jindal Steel and Power over the last week.





Bargain buyers, beware!





They say the promoter buying his stock is the best indicator that the stock may be undervalued. Instances of promoter buying have been on the rise over the past month or so. Yet, a section of market veterans is sceptical about this trend. They point out that in a majority of the cases the quantum of shares being bought is not significant enough to reflect promoter’s confidence in his stock. In fact, some say the token purchases are a way of warning the bears to stay away from their stocks.





Houseful?





Market players are a bit puzzled about a media stock finding itself on the F&O ban list towards the end of June expiry. That is because there had been no unusual price activity or huge build-up of futures positions during the month. It appears that huge options positions would have been created so as to trigger the market-wide position limit and push the stock onto the ban list. Chatter is that it may have been a pre-emptive move to thwart bears from hammering the stock further or to squeeze them into covering their positions. As soon as the new expiry cycle began, the stock was out of the F&O ban list.





Amazon, Flipkart ka baap





"Humara tech Amazon, Flipkart ka baap hoga (Our tech will be much better than Amazon or Flipkart's," quipped an office bearer of a trader's body which is building its own e-commerce platform. Surrounded by small merchants at a meeting in a 4,5 star hotel (according to Google reviews), he boasted that three Mumbai-based tech companies are lending their engineering chops to build the platform. The platform was scheduled to be launched in March for 50,000 traders, yet it is still running a "soft pilot" in tier two cities like Nagpur, Allahabad and Jaipur, among others. When asked about the next launch date, the office bearer at first confidently said it would happen within the next 15 days. Then he became non-committal half an hour later. "Let's just say the launch will be in August."





Second stab





It’s never too late to try again in the world of dealmaking, right, folks? Well that seems to be the mantra of this pharma player that shares its name with a market which has long been a cult favourite with shopaholics. We picked up buzz on Deal Street that the promoters who were eyeing an IPO at one point are now in sell mode again after previous attempts failed and a mandate has been given to an investment bank. Let's wait and watch to see if they find a suitable buyer this time around. Who knows, different market conditions might throw up fresh and interesting suitors :)





Backing off





This west-based shadow banking player backed by PE investors had apparently entertained a mini fashion parade of investment banks as it was eyeing a debut on D-Street. A domestic investment bank was seen as the favourite to bag the lucrative 'left lead' mandate, but alas, nothing much came out of the interactions. Why? Well that's because we hear the firm developed cold feet in the current choppy markets and decided to pause listing plans altogether. Later, folks!





Real boss of India





Most of the fintech world is shooting in the dark currently. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upended the business models of multiple fintechs in one stroke by clarifying that loading credit lines on prepaid card is prohibited, the impacted fintechs have been asking for some more clarity, in the hope that maybe RBI did not mean to cancel them completely. Even those not impacted have been forced to wonder if they may be next in line and their well-established startups will go for a toss with another clause or some set of regulations thrown at them. After all, going back to the drawing board at a time when investments are slow is no mean feat. Many are wondering if the hullabaloo about supporting innovation and encouraging financial inclusion through fintechs was a smokescreen and if the regulator just wants fintechs to be fancy business correspondents of the big boys (read: banks). Well, we will only know in time if RBI thinks these startups are less 'fin' and more 'tech'. As one fintech founder quipped, they are all under the hands of the Real Boss of India (RBI) now.





Job switch





A former marketing lead of an online grocery brand is rumoured to have taken an offer at a cryptocurrency exchange platform. This well-regarded marketer has done several out of the box marketing campaigns that have won praise and triggered debates on social media. We wonder if he plans to wear his quirky hat here too. It might be useful especially at a time when crypto brands need a deft marketing touch.





Full house





There is a flux of agency talent migrating to the brands’ in-house creative teams. Lack of work-life balance and poor compensation systems are the key reasons why agency folks are taking up roles on the client side of the business. Independent agencies see this as a welcome change. They think the in-house creative teams of brands, especially startups, bring in ease and are open to more experimentation. However, a few creative directors from network agencies feel the need of the hour is to have more mature clients on board. They believe maturity comes with experience and most in-house talent that brands are onboarding are just a few years into the business. For now, it’s a full house for many brands and we hope too many cooks don't spoil the broth or the ad campaign.





Go-to wedding destination





This hoity-toity resort in Europe set against the foothills of a mountain range is fast becoming the go-to destination for big fat weddings of the rich and famous. A private equity head honcho tied the knot here recently attended by close family and friends. But there was some Lombardy flavour too as a little birdie tells us the local mayor also attended one of the programmes. Our best wishes to the couple :)



