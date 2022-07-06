MC Insider: Metal mettle, cues from promoters buying stocks, ecommerce big daddy, another big fat wedding, and more

Real boss of India

Most of the fintech world is shooting in the dark currently. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upended the business models of multiple fintechs in one stroke by clarifying that loading credit lines on prepaid card is prohibited, the impacted fintechs have been asking for some more clarity, in the hope that maybe RBI did not mean to cancel them completely. Even those not impacted have been forced to wonder if they may be next in line and their well-established startups will go for a toss with another clause or some set of regulations thrown at them. After all, going back to the drawing board at a time when investments are slow is no mean feat. Many are wondering if the hullabaloo about supporting innovation and encouraging financial inclusion through fintechs was a smokescreen and if the regulator just wants fintechs to be fancy business correspondents of the big boys (read: banks). Well, we will only know in time if RBI thinks these startups are less 'fin' and more 'tech'. As one fintech founder quipped, they are all under the hands of the Real Boss of India (RBI) now.

