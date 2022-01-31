MC Insider: Merger speculation rises again, once-aggressive founder now looks glum, burning through cash, deal buzz and more

WAIT AND WATCH BEFORE YOU LIST!

Volatile markets have led to many IPO aspirants re-assessing their launch timelines. For instance, last week, there was buzz about this private equity-backed firm in the healthcare space which was apparently looking to hold on to its horses. The same rumours were heard about a firm in the travel & hospitality segment. It seems a bunch of deals fall in this category. Regulatory validity of financials is another aspect to be kept in mind. With Budget 2021 and the LIC IPO round the corner, guess many aspirants don’t want to take the plunge if they aren’t entirely comfortable and are in wait and watch mode. What’s the hurry after all, because if you have the Sebi nod in place, it is valid for several months.

