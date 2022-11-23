 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

MC Insider: Match fixing, finance head becomes fall guy, back with a bang, deal strategy overhaul, and more


PR machinery at its absolute best!

Recently at an event, the founder of this much hyped startup was invited as one of the speakers. The format of the event was such that the audience would get a chance to ask questions of speakers immediately after their respective panels. Apparently, this founder, as a backstop, asked people from his PR team to sit in the audience and raise their hands first to ask questions. To top it all, one of the PR persons was given a job to shout ‘you are my hero’ in front of the audience right after the founder’s address. Talk about a fixed match!


Scapegoating the finance boss


The resignation of a CFO of a major online retail company came as a shocker at a time when the company has come under attack over corporate governance issues following its decision to manage stock price movement ahead of the end of lock-in period for pre-IPO investors. While the move gave rise to concerns over possible nasty surprises in financial statements at a time when the company is trying to get to profitability, market grapevine has it that he has been made the fall guy as the management’s maverick but detrimental move to manoeuvre the stock price has attracted the ire of both angry institutional investors and capital market regulators.


The wolf is back


Investors are abuzz with the reentry of this entrepreneur who made a killing with the sale of his previous startup and then went off the radar. While people expected him to enjoy the sabbatical for a while longer, investors were surprised to receive invitations for meetings, with the promise of a "big, game changing idea". We are guessing some investors will bite as this founder gave them a great exit last time around, even if the product he palmed off to another startup turned out to be a lemon.