MC Insider: Match fixing, finance head becomes fall guy, back with a bang, deal strategy overhaul, and more

PR machinery at its absolute best!

Recently at an event, the founder of this much hyped startup was invited as one of the speakers. The format of the event was such that the audience would get a chance to ask questions of speakers immediately after their respective panels. Apparently, this founder, as a backstop, asked people from his PR team to sit in the audience and raise their hands first to ask questions. To top it all, one of the PR persons was given a job to shout ‘you are my hero’ in front of the audience right after the founder’s address. Talk about a fixed match!

