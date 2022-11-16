 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

MC Insider: M&A twist, celebrity tantrums, dud ad, founder who swears by yoghurt, SaaS superstition, and more


Twitter Redux

One of the nation’s biggest startups, which laid off thousands of employees since the start of the year, seems to be experiencing a sudden shortage of manpower at its offices. Employees are saying that while the startup undertook layoffs to "optimise costs", apparently, it didn’t plan well for the way ahead. A Twitter redux, if you will. These disgruntled employees are now saddled with multiple tasks and are complaining of additional work hours. In the past, the startup had already been criticised for having a "toxic work culture" and is fearing fresh social media outrage from its employees.


M&A Twist


The word on deal street is that a European private equity fund had emerged as the lead contender a few months back to acquire an asset in the wireless communications space which is being valued in excess of $400 million. Some differences cropped up between both the parties in the final stages we hear. So will the transaction go through? Let’s wait and watch!


Just What The VC Ordered


A VC fund with a penchant for the life sciences vertical has serious plans for the Indian market. It recently participated in the IPO of a hospital chain and we hear it will scout aggressively for bets in the healthcare space. Guess it helps when you have an AUM in excess of $100 billion and are backed by one of the wealthiest charitable foundations in the world.