MC Insider: M&A twist, celebrity tantrums, dud ad, founder who swears by yoghurt, SaaS superstition, and more



Twitter Redux

One of the nation’s biggest startups, which laid off thousands of employees since the start of the year, seems to be experiencing a sudden shortage of manpower at its offices. Employees are saying that while the startup undertook layoffs to "optimise costs", apparently, it didn’t plan well for the way ahead. A Twitter redux, if you will. These disgruntled employees are now saddled with multiple tasks and are complaining of additional work hours. In the past, the startup had already been criticised for having a "toxic work culture" and is fearing fresh social media outrage from its employees.





M&A Twist

The word on deal street is that a European private equity fund had emerged as the lead contender a few months back to acquire an asset in the wireless communications space which is being valued in excess of $400 million. Some differences cropped up between both the parties in the final stages we hear. So will the transaction go through? Let’s wait and watch!





Just What The VC Ordered

A VC fund with a penchant for the life sciences vertical has serious plans for the Indian market. It recently participated in the IPO of a hospital chain and we hear it will scout aggressively for bets in the healthcare space. Guess it helps when you have an AUM in excess of $100 billion and are backed by one of the wealthiest charitable foundations in the world.





Touchwood Founder





One can’t really blame a software service providing startup to feel a tad anxious and jittery as the overall SaaS ecosystem is witnessing a slowdown led by macroeconomic challenges. We hear this unicorn founder was so on the edge about the whole environment that he took to touching wood quite literally. When asked about how his business is doing, there was a literal bang on his wooden table and he went: "Touchwood, we are doing better". When asked whether his investors are happy, he taps on his table and goes: "Touchwood, they are very supportive and have stood by us at all times". This was followed for every outlook/performance-based questions. Now we are not exactly sure if the repeat gesture is his way of saying things, but it did make us and others wonder how many SaaS founders will come out of high pressure successfully.





Secret Sauce





Guess what’s the lucky charm of the head honcho (currently believed to be in debt reduction mode) of a diversified conglomerate before he goes on to deliver a big, important speech? Good old dahi cheeni or sweet yogurt! It’s a habit which can be traced back to the gentleman’s childhood and humble upbringing it seems. The billionaire will be hoping for the luck ahead of his speeches to be also transferred to his rumoured asset divestment plans.





Cinderella’s Shoes





A “B-list” celebrity created a ruckus during an ad shoot of a personal care brand recently that got everyone shaking their heads. The celeb fell in love with the shoes that she wore in the film and said she plans to keep it for herself. The brand team had to return it because the costumes were hired from a designer. The celebrity didn’t budge. Insiders tell us that the marketing team of the brand went late at night to look for a similar pair of shoes and requested a high-end store to open shutters. The brand team reached the sets on time because we heard she happily wore them and flew to another country right after that.





One Man’s Pain…





It seems some in the ad fraternity are secretly rejoicing the fact that a certain famous, can’t-do-any-wrong agency had a pretty big flop recently. The said company’s campaign for an old client it has delivered many hits for was panned by a fairly large section of audiences and marketers. Pettiness like egos in the ad business only gets bigger with time, we suppose.





Bengalurean Dilemma





The Karnataka Assembly elections are six months away and the Basavaraj Bommai government has suddenly become overactive in organising one big investment event after another. Following the Global Investors Meet or GIM, the government is now hosting Bangalore Tech Summit. CM Bommai claims global investors have pledged Rs 10 lakh crore and is claiming the event will generate huge jobs and opportunities. But industry insiders aren’t convinced and feel most of the promised investment is unlikely to fructify and even if the state gets a fourth of it, it would be a huge deal. The people of Bengaluru, tired of 24/7 traffic jams and other civic issues, aren’t batting for more investment and expect the government to resolve basic problems first. The CM is in a fix. Sans big investments, he can be accused of keeping the big businesses out. If he does manages to woo them, the public are not exactly interested in welcoming them. Catch 22 situation indeed for him while the only people happy seem to be some bureaucrats, the media, and event management companies!





Kharge Factor





By appointing M Mallikarjuna Kharge as AICC (All India Congress Committee) president, the Gandhi family seems to have shot itself in the leg as far as Karnataka is concerned. The Congress stands a chance in the state during the polls, but the party is divided into many camps especially the Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar factions pulling it in opposite directions. With the elevation of state leader Kharge, a third faction has now emerged diminishing the clout of both Siddaramaih and DKS. Many ticket aspirants are now lining up outside Kharge’s house in Bengaluru and his MLA son Priyank Kharge has suddenly become an important man. Both Siddaramaiah and DKS faction feel that the Kharge faction will try to field their own candidates and it can impact the party performance negatively. The two arch rivals in the party might bury the hatchet and come together to keep Kharge out to safeguard their interests, some political observers predict.



