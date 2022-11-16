MC Insider: M&A twist, celebrity tantrums, dud ad, founder who swears by yoghurt, SaaS superstition, and more

Touchwood Founder

One can’t really blame a software service providing startup to feel a tad anxious and jittery as the overall SaaS ecosystem is witnessing a slowdown led by macroeconomic challenges. We hear this unicorn founder was so on the edge about the whole environment that he took to touching wood quite literally. When asked about how his business is doing, there was a literal bang on his wooden table and he went: "Touchwood, we are doing better". When asked whether his investors are happy, he taps on his table and goes: "Touchwood, they are very supportive and have stood by us at all times". This was followed for every outlook/performance-based questions. Now we are not exactly sure if the repeat gesture is his way of saying things, but it did make us and others wonder how many SaaS founders will come out of high pressure successfully.

