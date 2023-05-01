MC Insider: Low on energy transition, ownership tussles, and more

Low on energy

Despite the Indian government’s push, foreign energy companies are not actively participating in bids for oil and gas exploration in the country. A major oil and gas company said that foreign firms are jittery about entering India by themselves, and are scouting for Indian partners.

Also, the global focus on energy transition is making financing conventional energy projects difficult, and companies are calibrating their plans carefully. Meanwhile, the deadline for submission of bids for the eighth oil and gas exploration round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) was shifted to May 2023 from September 2022.

