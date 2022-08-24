MC Insider: Long live RJ’s investments, airline stake sale, banking blues, big boss is back and more

FLYING DEALS

The airline sector has been lying low for a very, very long time. Two airlines particularly are facing headwinds. One of this has a conglomerate to back it up and the other one is believed to be close to corridors of power. A little birdie tells us that the deal is finally in sight to recapitalise the airline. Two quarters of results are not yet filed with the stock markets and that could happen soon along with details about likely fundraising.

