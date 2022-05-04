MC Insider: Logistics moves, M&A chatter, HR troubles for lender, real estate deals and more



BIG MOVES

We hear that an influential investor with an impeccable track record in small and mid-cap stocks has been busy accumulating shares of an emerging player in the logistics services space. He was fortunate to get a large chunk from a domestic mutual fund that was in a tearing hurry to sell and since this gentleman came on board, the firm's stock has sizzled in trade. Talk about timing.





M&A BUZZ





The sudden exit of the CEO has brought the market lens back on this firm. In the past there have been murmurs on the street about this company (in which a rival holds a minority stake by the way!) being a potential takeover candidate. Will the deal chatter resurface following the abrupt exit in the corner office? We will keep an eye out.





HR TROUBLES





This private lender has been in troubled waters for a while, what with the regulator stepping in and a high-profile MD & CEO shown the door. A list of names for the top job has been shared with the regulator for the final nod but we heard that the shortlist doesn't include the name of the interim CEO. And now to make matters worse, word has it that the head of HR has resigned. Ouch!





DON'T LOCK MY MFs





Last year, SEBI had issued a circular to strengthen control with respect to verification of key investor details, among mutual fund investors. In that context, a large registrar and transfer agent (RTA) recently wrote to mutual fund distributors that it would make a maximum of three calls to their investors to verify their new address, if for some reason there is no verification of the address through a physical letter. If the investor doesn't respond within these three phone calls, the mutual fund folios will be locked till the time the address is verified. Distributors say this is an unnecessary procedure that can make the investing experience difficult instead of making it easier. "Any change in address already requires an address proof document. So, what is the need for verifying the address again?" asked a distributor. "Clients are now again working from offices, so these letters are likely to be undelivered. Also, most people now don't take unsolicited calls. So, several investors may find it difficult to work with these new procedures," said a second distributor. Tsk tsk.





MISSION AFRICA





This edtech firm which has acquired several domestic startups in the past two years now wants to prowl overseas for targets. We are picking up that the upskilling company which is also in the middle of a fundraise has set its sights on an African asset.





HOT PROPERTY





Shifting focus now to the real estate space. Buzz is that as many as two to three property deals worth Rs 50 crore to Rs 75 crore in Delhi are in the process of getting finalised. These bungalows are located in posh markets such as Golf Links, Malcha Marg and Jor Bagh. Brokers say that prospective buyers are NRIs and industrialists. May the HNI-realty bonhomie continue :)





TIME AND PLACE FOR DISSENT





A veteran Congress leader from the north, who was part of the G-23 leaders group of the party, is said to be re-considering his association with the dissenting group after the party’s top brass took steps to placate him. The buzz is that the leader is in a bind since most of the colleagues in the G-23 group are his friends and he doesn’t want to annoy them. But, at the same time, the leader, who is also a former chief minister, cannot afford to annoy the party’s central leadership since one of his close aides has been given a prime post in state leadership by the Congress party. Tough choice, eh?





ALL WORK AND NO PLAY





All ministers in this BJP-ruled state have been directed to make sure they do not stay in the state capital on weekends. Ok then! But why? The chief minister has, instead, directed his cabinet colleagues to spend time in districts assigned to them across the state from Friday to Sunday. The ministers can stay in the capital on weekdays and meet people and do departmental work. The chief minister has also warned ministers that they should make sure that no member of their family or any of the acquaintances intervenes in the delivery of the work in their departments. Talk about breathing down one's neck!



