MC Insider: Logistics moves, M&A chatter, HR troubles for lender, real estate deals and more

DON'T LOCK MY MFs

Last year, SEBI had issued a circular to strengthen control with respect to verification of key investor details, among mutual fund investors. In that context, a large registrar and transfer agent (RTA) recently wrote to mutual fund distributors that it would make a maximum of three calls to their investors to verify their new address, if for some reason there is no verification of the address through a physical letter. If the investor doesn't respond within these three phone calls, the mutual fund folios will be locked till the time the address is verified. Distributors say this is an unnecessary procedure that can make the investing experience difficult instead of making it easier. "Any change in address already requires an address proof document. So, what is the need for verifying the address again?" asked a distributor. "Clients are now again working from offices, so these letters are likely to be undelivered. Also, most people now don't take unsolicited calls. So, several investors may find it difficult to work with these new procedures," said a second distributor. Tsk tsk.

