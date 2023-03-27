MC Insider: Consumer tech reality check, an over-sized pill, finfluencer faceoff, axe on recovery agents, and more

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mar 27, 2023

A reversal of sorts

It’s ironic. In 2021 and 2022, when the tech frenzy was still playing out, investors were stampeding to get allocation in new age tech company IPOs even when there was no sight of profit and valuations were absurd. Now, valuations have come down and profitability seems to be emerging, but there are only fewer takers. Recently, a new age tech company caught a hedge fund manager's eye. From 'a kid in a candy shop', the top boss is now becoming 'more focused', believes this fund manager. Any risk taken by this firm is actually on someone else's book, so what's not to like? But, is he buying the stock? Not yet. The stock can fall more, he reckons, maybe then!.


And then what?


If it is too good to be true, it better be ignored. Investors who have lived by this rule have saved pots of money avoiding stocks that have promised the moon and not delivered. This time, a pharma company not just faced investor apathy but outright rejection of its too-good-to-be-true order. Earlier this year, the company made a disclosure on the exchange that it bagged orders worth several times its market capitalization. Since then, the stock has slipped and the buzz on the street is that the dealers are a disappointed lot. "They should have disclosed how a small company plans to execute such a large order," tells a disappointed dealer. Dealer disappointment may be understandable, but it will be interesting to see if the management indeed has an execution plans in the coming days and months.