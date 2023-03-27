MC Insider: Consumer tech reality check, an over-sized pill, finfluencer faceoff, axe on recovery agents, and more

And then what?

If it is too good to be true, it better be ignored. Investors who have lived by this rule have saved pots of money avoiding stocks that have promised the moon and not delivered. This time, a pharma company not just faced investor apathy but outright rejection of its too-good-to-be-true order. Earlier this year, the company made a disclosure on the exchange that it bagged orders worth several times its market capitalization. Since then, the stock has slipped and the buzz on the street is that the dealers are a disappointed lot. "They should have disclosed how a small company plans to execute such a large order," tells a disappointed dealer. Dealer disappointment may be understandable, but it will be interesting to see if the management indeed has an execution plans in the coming days and months.

