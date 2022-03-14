MC Insider: Investigators transcend the 'yogi', startups feel pain of funding hangover, lender uses diversion tactics as RBI probes exec, and more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: March 14, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
GOING BEYOND THE HIMALAYAN YOGI
The controversy surrounding the NSE colocation scam and the curious connection to the 'Himalayan Yogi' have been hogging headlines. But it now appears that probe agencies are quietly looking beyond the 'story' and are in the process of finding out the finer economic details of the case. The question asked is who all benefitted from the alleged irregularities and whether there was a larger lobby behind all this, we hear. Investigators are refusing to believe that the whole issue surrounds just a few individuals as stated. In the meantime, a former top official in the exchange at one point is extra guarded about responding to media as he fears that his name too will be dragged into the case. The short of it is that the story isn't over. Will the probe deliver more surprises and unearth more hidden faces? Watch this space.
STARTUP FRAUDS
After the epic funding party last year, the nasty hangover is beginning to show for startups this year. A hangover called fraud. At least six companies, including two B2B marketplaces, two content companies and two fintechs, are said to have inflated users and lied about metrics and murmurs about their wrongdoings are starting. The question is will it make a difference to funding? Because the unicorns seem to be rolling off the machine as fast as ever.
DIVERSION TACTICS
One of the top three senior executives in this lender is under Reserve Bank of India’s lens. RBI has asked for all documents relating to the person's work, earnings, etc. This is a surprising move from RBI on the lender which has been very ambitious in terms of growth and outlook. Did the lender just hold an analyst meet for a couple of their product portfolios to divert attention from this news? Let's wait and watch.
MALLEABLE DEALS
Time to shift focus now to Deal Street. There is buzz in market circles of a potential transaction brewing in the metals space. There are whispers that a player that shares its name with a Greek God is exploring the buyout of a “strategic stake” in a south-based firm. Discussions are moving fast and this one seems to be at an advanced stage, folks.
MOOLAH FOR CLEAN ENERGY
Go Green is a hot theme these days with many global funds paying attention to the ‘ESG’ factor more than ever before. We have picked up buzz that one of the leading corporate houses is close to stitching together a mega fund raising round of over $2 billion for its green energy business. So who will be the incoming investors? We’ll keep you posted.
BIG CATS AND BEARS
Deal Street is abuzz with a lot of activity but all deals and no play can make Jack and Jill dull dealmakers! And so this M&A spearhead at a premier law firm recently took his entire team for a well-deserved break, a jungle retreat at the famed Ranthambore wildlife reserve. Big cat and bear sightings later, the team is back on the prowl on the M&A grind.
PEHLE ‘AAP’
The near rout of Congress in the just concluded assembly elections in five states seems to be good news for AAP, at least in Karnataka. According to insiders, some Congress ticket aspirants are now eyeing AAP. They feel that their personal clout plus AAP's image can help them. At least three persons who had earlier contested on Congress ticket have already approached AAP in the last two days. It is not limited only to ticket seekers. The second and third rung leaders of the Grand Old Party are also knocking at the doors of AAP to save or promote their political careers. But there is a problem. AAP has decided not to give tickets to those who run hospitals and educational institutions for profit. Also, real estate people and contractors. Who is left then? Because in Karnataka over 50% MLAs and MPs are from this background.
THE PRASHANT KISHOR FACTOR
Telangana chief minister KCR was super busy breathing fire and mobilising the opposition to take on PM Modi-led BJP till the day of counting of votes. After the big win for BJP, KCR has gone quiet. His close aides claim that he has not lost hope and is reworking his strategy. Word has it that he has roped in ace election strategist Prashant Kishor to advise him on polls. Earlier he had tried another strategist and that did not work. KCR is spending a lot of time with PK we hear and the question is can this duo make magic together?
CONGRESS BLUES
A number of senior Congress leaders have been facing the flak after the party’s poll debacle in five states, the results of which were declared on March 10. A Lok Sabha MP from Punjab is learnt to have openly blamed Ajay Maken, former Union minister, for the loss in Punjab, among others. Maken headed the party’s committee to appoint candidates. State’s in-charge Harish Chaudhary has also been under attack for the losses, especially in Punjab where the party was unseated by the AAP. Some leaders in the party have also put the blame on a senior leader from Kerala who is a Rajya Sabha member and happens to be close to Rahul Gandhi. The leaders have suggested that heads should certainly roll after the party’s disastrous performance, more so ahead of 2024 general elections.
