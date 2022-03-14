MC Insider: Investigators transcend the 'yogi', startups feel pain of funding hangover, lender uses diversion tactics as RBI probes exec, and more

GOING BEYOND THE HIMALAYAN YOGI

The controversy surrounding the NSE colocation scam and the curious connection to the 'Himalayan Yogi' have been hogging headlines. But it now appears that probe agencies are quietly looking beyond the 'story' and are in the process of finding out the finer economic details of the case. The question asked is who all benefitted from the alleged irregularities and whether there was a larger lobby behind all this, we hear. Investigators are refusing to believe that the whole issue surrounds just a few individuals as stated. In the meantime, a former top official in the exchange at one point is extra guarded about responding to media as he fears that his name too will be dragged into the case. The short of it is that the story isn't over. Will the probe deliver more surprises and unearth more hidden faces? Watch this space.

