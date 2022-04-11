MC Insider: Independence of independent director in doubt, HDFC twins merger kicks off wedding season, big bank eyes small bank, and more



NOT SO INDEPENDENT AFTER ALL?

This startup founder's move to buy out a struggling startup founded by his sibling raised eyebrows in the ecosystem, prompting questions on the role of the board. While some investors expressed their concerns to the founder repeatedly, he apparently refused to budge. Turns out one of the board members, supposedly an independent director who backed the founder, was given a considerable amount of stock options in the firm. Independent or conflicted?





HDFC AFTERMATH





The mega merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank has the set the ball rolling for more such corporate marriages. Consolidation is suddenly the buzzword in corporate India. If HDFC and HDFC Bank could do it — after several years of speculation — why not others? We hear that a merger between two midcap IT companies held by a leading corporate house is in the works. Watch out for more such deals in the coming months.





MERGER IN THE MAKING?





One more on mergers. His bank was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the last few years. It even escaped an almost certain death at the last moment thanks to a timely bailout by a strong leader. The ship is out of stormy waters now. What next? We hear a bigger, much more ambitious bank and its legendary captain are having sweet thoughts about buying out this lender. The group has begun to send feelers to its keepers to explore an acquisition. Well, don't get too excited yet. Everything is at a starting point at this stage. But let us assure you there are interesting times ahead.





ONE MORE SHOT





A leading non-banking finance company (NBFC), which has in the past failed — several times actually — to bring in a strategic investor, is taking another stab again. Will Lady Luck smile on this NBFC, which we hear is quite desperate to snag this deal. The buzz is that bankers and lawyers are burning the midnight oil to structure the transaction. The only relief for the company is that the deal is unlikely to face any regulatory hurdles. Phew!





NOTHING OFFICIAL





A global beverage giant decided to break up with its Indian ad agency partners after a decades-long relationship fizzled out. While the news has been floating around, the company made it official recently. We heard that the beverage giant's rival that onboarded the same agency partners is compensating well enough for them to feel less hurt. Now, this beverage brand is on the lookout for agencies to keep business as usual. Ad moles told Storyboard18 that a senior executive who had a long-standing relationship with the big beverage client has a good chance to win the business. Global executives of this agency have also been making India visits. Read what you will into it. But insiders are connecting the dots. An independent agency’s head, who worked closely with this brand in the past, says, “It’s great to have a brand like that in your portfolio, whether you are a big or a small shop. However, these brands should not call for pitches. It’s pointless. Usually, big businesses are won purely based on the relationship you have with the marketer. Is it fair play? That’s a topic of discussion for some other time.” But it seems there is nothing official yet.





PITCH PERFECT?





Indian ad agencies are still debating on whether or not they should be paid for the ideas they share during a pitch. While a few creative shops have been pitching only if they are paid for the ideas they share, we hear that independent writers and directors are also following similar practices now. They charge between Rs 2 and Rs 6 lakh as pitch fees. And new-age brands are ready to pay that kind of money. Here’s the reason. “Clients will come to freelancers. They will pick our ideas and go to agencies to see what they can offer more. Agencies will bill them 5 to 10 times more than us. They will ditch them and come back to us. Even after they pay us for the pitch and campaign execution, they still save a lot of money,” says a freelance director who recently worked on a big IPL campaign. He also says it’s not about money always -- independent folks are flexible in their working style and have a better turnaround. That’s why clients don’t mind if their ideas come with a price tag. But are clients perfecting or gaming pitches?





HUNT FOR A 'TECH CEO'





A top quick service restaurant (QSR) company, which saw the departure of its ‘star performer CEO’ recently, is on the lookout for a leader from a technology background. If the buzz is to be believed, the company, which competes with food aggregators, wants its new CEO to lead its transformation into a ‘food-tech powerhouse’. The strategy marks a pivot in the company’s strategy whose previous CEOs had a marketing background.





PEHLE AAP





These two unicorns compete fiercely in the market but when it comes to their reaction to regulation and policy, they tend to look for cues from each other. In one such instance last week, when both came under the regulatory glare for some not-so-fair business practices, they kept mum for a considerable amount of time, waiting for the other to react. Reporters who called either company were asked if the other responded and what the nature of the response was. It turned out to be an amusing game of who would blink first!





FISHING IN TROUBLED WATERS





Unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka has excited many Indians who are looking for a place and opportunity to invest closer home. That includes even some politicians with black money. Both feel that it will be cheaper now and it will appreciate once the island nation recovers from the current crisis. Some of them are already in talks with the people who know the country well or can get them something at a cheaper price. At least six politicians from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have already sent their agents to the island to identify some properties up for grabs. Fishing in troubled waters or make a bonfire when your neighbour’s house is on fire? Well …





CROWDED BLESSINGS





In an unprecedented move, Andhra chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed over 50 special invitees to the most prestigious Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board in early October last year. Almost all are people of some importance with the backing of much bigger, influential people. Those who could not make it to TTD board as trustees were made special representatives as a consolation. Even before they could take charge someone went to AP High Court challenging it and the matter is still before the judiciary with no early end in sight. After six months these appointees have realised that even the AP government is not interested in vacating the HC stay as it does not want too many people in TTD. An insider said: “CM was forced to oblige so many people. He appointed them. He is now blaming the court. Actually he himself does not want so many people there.”



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.