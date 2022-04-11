MC Insider: Independence of independent director in doubt, HDFC twins merger kicks off wedding season, big bank eyes small bank, and more

PITCH PERFECT?

Indian ad agencies are still debating on whether or not they should be paid for the ideas they share during a pitch. While a few creative shops have been pitching only if they are paid for the ideas they share, we hear that independent writers and directors are also following similar practices now. They charge between Rs 2 and Rs 6 lakh as pitch fees. And new-age brands are ready to pay that kind of money. Here’s the reason. “Clients will come to freelancers. They will pick our ideas and go to agencies to see what they can offer more. Agencies will bill them 5 to 10 times more than us. They will ditch them and come back to us. Even after they pay us for the pitch and campaign execution, they still save a lot of money,” says a freelance director who recently worked on a big IPL campaign. He also says it’s not about money always -- independent folks are flexible in their working style and have a better turnaround. That’s why clients don’t mind if their ideas come with a price tag. But are clients perfecting or gaming pitches?

