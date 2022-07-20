MC Insider: Increased scrutiny on brokers, name games, blockbuster real estate deal, ugly fight, and more



Regulator's Eagle Eye

Broker and regulatory communities are buzzing with chatter that the market watchdog is incentivising its investigating team to unearth as many loopholes and wrongdoings in the books of the entire stock broking community. It is also observed that the number of notices being sent out to the brokers has witnessed a sudden surge in the past few months. The intent is clear — safeguard the interests of common investors, bring an end to fraudulent transactions, and minimise the possibility of any more scams related to the secondary markets in the future. We picked up that that the move has already created ripples in the broking community, which is now taking steps to put their houses in order.





The Realty Show





One of the top TV content firms of the country that has its studio on a huge five-acre plot at a prime location in Mumbai is said to have struck a deal with a leading real estate developer of the financial capital. We hear that the company will keep the studio in its folds and will liquidate the empty parcels of land to fund its new projects which include production of three motion pictures as well as a huge chunk of digital content. You must be wondering what is the size of the deal. The buzz is the deal could be valued between Rs 350 and Rs 400 crore. There is so much chatter about this deal that it has spawned investor interest in the stock, which is witnessing an upward momentum on the charts. We heard that the company was close to forging a deal with another realtor but that deal couldn’t be forged. No sweat — a new suitor was identified to close the deal.





Creativity At A Cost





A seasoned creative director has been struggling to onboard talent for his new dream team. He has been talking to creative heads of in-house agencies of top Bengaluru-based startups. He is left stumped, every time, after hearing their CTC. He says they get enough money to pay off home loans in a couple of years. "That’s the kind of salary I got when I was 15 years into the business!" For now, he is slowing his hiring plans and keeping his team lean and budget-friendly. Given the funding winter, we can't help but wonder whether brands will be able to keep their poached ad talent in the house for long.





Dial D For Deal





Shifting focus now to Deal Street where we have picked up two interesting titbits. Consolidation is expected in the fertiliser space where there is chatter about two players joining forces even as an agro chem player is on the prowl in the market to raise funds. Any guesses, folks?!





What’s In A Name?





Apparently, a lot. Turns out a real money gaming association that had the name of a card game in its brand has gone for a name change to alter perceptions about the association. The association is in constant touch with government authorities to introduce regularisation and extend support to players in the country. The body changed its name so that no one could associate it with anything to do with gambling. It now goes by a generic name and insiders tell us just the change of name has got them more access than ever before.





Unicorn Battling Exits





The pace at which executives get promoted or shunted out at this "move fast, break things" unicorn can give anyone palpitations. Barely a year after this MNC industry veteran was hired with much fanfare to lead a crucial function, we understand he has fallen out of favour with the startup's founder and will be eased out after a suitable replacement is found. This is the latest in a long line of exits at this firm, almost giving queues at Tirupati a run for its money. Looks like it will take some divine intervention to see this high-profile unicorn through the funding and IPO winter.





Tough Times, Tough Choices?





The chickens have come home to roost for some of the most well-funded and feted startups amid a funding crunch. This unicorn, for example, in the spotlight last year for a big and bold acquisition in the offline space appears to have bitten off more than it could chew. Cash strapped and loss making, there have been recent rumours doing the rounds that it could explore a potential sale if its funding talks fall through or if it quits its wait and watch mode and buries its listing plans. While there was buzz of a large conglomerate coming together with an e-commerce player to swoop it up, the current valuation is making them stay away.





Ugly Spat





This breakup between an industry body and an emerging sector was far from amicable, by all accounts. While each side blamed the other for their initiative fizzling out, the firms in the emerging sector now want their pound of flesh, literally. Apparently, all of them paid a deposit fee that ran into lakhs per annum to be a part of the consortium. When the industry body suddenly pulled the plug, there were questions on what happens to the membership fee. When a couple of them put this question on a common WhatsApp group, they were promptly removed from the group!



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.