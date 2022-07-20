MC Insider: Increased scrutiny on brokers, name games, blockbuster real estate deal, ugly fight, and more

The Realty Show

One of the top TV content firms of the country that has its studio on a huge five-acre plot at a prime location in Mumbai is said to have struck a deal with a leading real estate developer of the financial capital. We hear that the company will keep the studio in its folds and will liquidate the empty parcels of land to fund its new projects which include production of three motion pictures as well as a huge chunk of digital content. You must be wondering what is the size of the deal. The buzz is the deal could be valued between Rs 350 and Rs 400 crore. There is so much chatter about this deal that it has spawned investor interest in the stock, which is witnessing an upward momentum on the charts. We heard that the company was close to forging a deal with another realtor but that deal couldn’t be forged. No sweat — a new suitor was identified to close the deal.

