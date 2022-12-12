 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

MC Insider: Honcho heads for exit, fund manager turns bearish, insurance whale changes course, and more


Fast Moving CEO Exit

MC Insider likes to keep a close eye on people movements in India Inc and grapevine suggests that a high-profile CEO of an FMCG firm who took charge last year may possibly be on his way out! So where is he headed? Back to his old firm? For now, your guess is as good as ours.


Pressing Issues


Even as Nifty has been hitting new highs, a top honcho who calls the shots at a top mutual fund house has turned bearish on the stock market. His reason: the shutdown of two printing presses that went brrrrrrrr throughout 2020 and 2021 – namely the US Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB). But this could also be a good time to shop in some distressed sectors, he believes. He has started adding names from pharma sector even as their performance have been unremarkable recently. He plans to add IT stocks when the US economy hits bottom, which could happen in the next two quarters, according to him.


Steely Resolve


We hear a prominent player in the steel segment held a leadership conclave recently and on the menu was a reset of the firms strategy and financial targets. Buzz is that the company which earlier intended to be debt free would now look to borrow funds for its growth/expansion. The new managing director, who has helmed a steel firm earlier and is also the mentor to the chairman's son, plans to entirely drop the route opted by his predecessor who was a tad extra candid on the government's export duty programme. That’s not all. We hear that the new growth officer is keen to implement a 4-1-1 strategy across the organization, which is mapping weekly (4 weeks) targets, monthly (1 Month) and yearly (1 year) targets. Let's see how this revamp plays out.