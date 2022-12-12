MC Insider: Honcho heads for exit, fund manager turns bearish, insurance whale changes course, and more



Fast Moving CEO Exit

MC Insider likes to keep a close eye on people movements in India Inc and grapevine suggests that a high-profile CEO of an FMCG firm who took charge last year may possibly be on his way out! So where is he headed? Back to his old firm? For now, your guess is as good as ours.





Pressing Issues

Even as Nifty has been hitting new highs, a top honcho who calls the shots at a top mutual fund house has turned bearish on the stock market. His reason: the shutdown of two printing presses that went brrrrrrrr throughout 2020 and 2021 – namely the US Fed and the European Central Bank (ECB). But this could also be a good time to shop in some distressed sectors, he believes. He has started adding names from pharma sector even as their performance have been unremarkable recently. He plans to add IT stocks when the US economy hits bottom, which could happen in the next two quarters, according to him.





Steely Resolve

We hear a prominent player in the steel segment held a leadership conclave recently and on the menu was a reset of the firms strategy and financial targets. Buzz is that the company which earlier intended to be debt free would now look to borrow funds for its growth/expansion. The new managing director, who has helmed a steel firm earlier and is also the mentor to the chairman's son, plans to entirely drop the route opted by his predecessor who was a tad extra candid on the government's export duty programme. That’s not all. We hear that the new growth officer is keen to implement a 4-1-1 strategy across the organization, which is mapping weekly (4 weeks) targets, monthly (1 Month) and yearly (1 year) targets. Let's see how this revamp plays out.





Incredible India





This tech honcho had a busy schedule when he visited India recently. Top ministers, mandarins and policy wonks crowded his schedule. But the buzz is that a planned meeting with a security affairs czar did not materialise. Most other engagements went as planned. Except one instance when a minister wouldn't just allow him to talk. She was concerned why the number of her followers on a digital platform run by the company wasn't increasing beyond 1.2 million. Also, she complained that there were some defamatory posts about her on the platform. Later, her staff got back saying there was a mix-up. The defamatory posts were actually on another platform!





Insurance Whale Changes Course





Competition can be friendly but it still evokes a sense of conflict. But if the chief of this private sector insurer is to be believed, a competitor can also act as a benevolent godfather and widen the doors of business. The life insurance behemoth LIC’s listing and renewed focus on non-participatory term plans has shaken some private sector players. But not all of them are looking at it as a threat. “LIC has been more of an enabler than threat to other life insurance companies. The way they price their products has invariably led to greater adoption and then everyone has benefited from that business,” said the chief. But we wonder whether this admiration is misplaced now that the context of LIC’s efforts have changed. The insurance whale is serious about profitability now which means its pricing methods could get tweaked. As another insurer told us, “Every time you see something green doesn’t mean you are looking at grass. It could also be a chameleon.”





Communication Conundrum?





There have been back-to-back exits from the corporate communications team of this large private bank in the last one year after the new boss took charge. Those left hint about the widening discord between the new team head and team members on operations and growing pressure within the team. That's certainly not good news for this bank which is in the midst of a large leadership transition as well as organisational realignment. Right now, the team is left with two or three senior members including the boss. Quite a thin team considering its size!





No Playtime!





After the cyberattacks on two of the premier health and research institutes websites, the word is that the officials have been advised to stick to just the official work on their systems. According to a little bird, a stern message was delivered to all the officials not to spend unnecessary time surfing the internet and strictly desist from playing any games on the computers during work hours ! “Though most of us are drowned in both official work in both online and offline mode, wonder how some feel we have time to play online games,” quipped an official.





Not What The Doctor Ordered





The government is not happy with the performance of one particular state in opening and upgrading medical colleges despite a push at the highest level. But, the fact that it is a BJP ruled state is coming in the way of mandarins in the health ministry dealing strictly with the authorities there. Rumour has it that the ministry has also been flooded with complaints of irregularities in this regard from the state but is in a dilemma on how to act on them. Ironically, some of the opposition ruled states have surprised the babus with their zeal and interest in opening new institutions to produce a higher number of doctors.



