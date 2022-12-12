MC Insider: Honcho heads for exit, fund manager turns bearish, insurance whale changes course, and more

Insurance Whale Changes Course

Competition can be friendly but it still evokes a sense of conflict. But if the chief of this private sector insurer is to be believed, a competitor can also act as a benevolent godfather and widen the doors of business. The life insurance behemoth LIC’s listing and renewed focus on non-participatory term plans has shaken some private sector players. But not all of them are looking at it as a threat. “LIC has been more of an enabler than threat to other life insurance companies. The way they price their products has invariably led to greater adoption and then everyone has benefited from that business,” said the chief. But we wonder whether this admiration is misplaced now that the context of LIC’s efforts have changed. The insurance whale is serious about profitability now which means its pricing methods could get tweaked. As another insurer told us, “Every time you see something green doesn’t mean you are looking at grass. It could also be a chameleon.”

