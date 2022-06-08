MC Insider: HNI stock trade troubles, block deal safety, textile scrip buzz, ad wars and more



COLLATERAL DAMAGE

SEBI’s ongoing probe into front running of trades has blown a hole in the trading-account-for-hire business model of some high networth individuals. A few days back, a couple of HNIs hastily closed down their trading accounts at a leading retail broking firm, after the firm got a query from SEBI. The regulator wanted to know if the HNIs were trading for themselves or on behalf of others. When the broking firm relayed the query to the duo, they promptly ceased operations. Renting of trading accounts by HNIs is a common practice, say market players. Businessmen with spare cash who want to play the market without appearing on the radar of the tax department, and fund managers/dealers looking to front run trades prefer this arrangement. You could call it the domestic version of participatory notes (P-notes), with a twist: the HNI is the face of the trade, and the profit or loss is settled in cash with the actual clients. What’s in it for the HNI renting his account? He charges a broking commission higher than what he pays his broker, and also charges a higher rate for funding the position, than the rate at which he borrows funds from his broker. But the trades have to be of a short term duration: no buy and hold strategies here. And since the trades are settled in cash, proving a nexus becomes hard for investigative agencies, SEBI or I-T.





GOOD FOOTWORK







No fund manager could be heard complaining about the recent shoemaker deal, in which the promoter sold a 2.8 percent stake, and a clutch of institutional investors bought it. Since the transaction was done through the block deal window, operators looking to front run the trade did not stand a chance. So the buyers got every single share they had bid for. Fund managers—particularly foreign ones—have been repeatedly complaining to the regulator about not getting their full quantity of shares while buying or the best rates while selling, whenever large deals are done outside the block deal window. Of course, quite a few large transactions are done through the normal trading window deliberately. Some operators with prior knowledge of the deal snatch a slice of the block by bidding a few paise higher, or offering at a few paise lower, and later share the spoils with the insider who tipped them off. No fund manager could be heard complaining about the recent shoemaker deal, in which the promoter sold a 2.8 percent stake, and a clutch of institutional investors bought it. Since the transaction was done through the block deal window, operators looking to front run the trade did not stand a chance. So the buyers got every single share they had bid for. Fund managers—particularly foreign ones—have been repeatedly complaining to the regulator about not getting their full quantity of shares while buying or the best rates while selling, whenever large deals are done outside the block deal window. Of course, quite a few large transactions are done through the normal trading window deliberately. Some operators with prior knowledge of the deal snatch a slice of the block by bidding a few paise higher, or offering at a few paise lower, and later share the spoils with the insider who tipped them off. The 1 percent limit over the previous day’s prices for deals done in the block deal window is a spoiler for fund managers and the investment banks who want to use the window. The restriction is a throwback to the dotcom boom of 1999-00, when operators and fund houses would routinely try to mislead the market by putting through deals at inflated or deflated prices through the block deal window. Ideally, the regulator should relax the price and time limit. Better surveillance mechanisms and market depth today means that it is much harder for entities to distort prices without drawing the regulators’ attention. And fund managers then not using the block deal window cannot complain of being mugged by some wily traders. Hmmmm…





WARMING UP TO BLOCK DEALS





Sticking to the topic of block deals, here’s a quick update…a market birdie whispered into our ears that a large block deal may possibly be on the cards in an insurance firm. Rumour has it that the stake sale is likely to be pursued by this firm to fund the acquisition of its own shares from the open market. Hmmm.. everyone has their reasons…





DRESSING UP







Shares of this textile and apparel firm have been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, and figures among the top performers of 2022. The Kochi Tusker, who usually roots for small caps, was so impressed that he tweeted about the stock’s gains, while in the same breath running down a recently listed rival. Tusker’s new found love boasts of one of the oldest and best known garment brands, but most institutional investors crinkle their nose at the mention of the stock. That is because the promoter is said to have shortchanged minority shareholders in the past, something even Tusker tacitly referred to in his tweet. Having realised the importance of market capitalisation, even if belatedly, the promoter is said to have embarked on a charm offensive and is personally meeting fund managers and high networth individuals. Shares of this textile and apparel firm have been on a tear over the last couple of weeks, and figures among the top performers of 2022. The Kochi Tusker, who usually roots for small caps, was so impressed that he tweeted about the stock’s gains, while in the same breath running down a recently listed rival. Tusker’s new found love boasts of one of the oldest and best known garment brands, but most institutional investors crinkle their nose at the mention of the stock. That is because the promoter is said to have shortchanged minority shareholders in the past, something even Tusker tacitly referred to in his tweet. Having realised the importance of market capitalisation, even if belatedly, the promoter is said to have embarked on a charm offensive and is personally meeting fund managers and high networth individuals. Besides pitching the growth story, core business focus, stuff and such, he has also promised them of more respectful treatment in future. Chatter in market circles is that this firm is close to selling one of its verticals, in which it owns around 50 percent. Institutional investor holdings in the stock have risen over the last one year, but are way below levels seen three years back. Remains to be seen if more fund managers will buy the ‘reform’ story. Watch this space for more..





STARTUP FUNDING WINTER: THINK WINTER NOT ‘GOT’





The use of weather analogies to describe the current conundrums of the investing world from macroeconomy to capital crunch for startups are back in vogue. In India, the ongoing funding crunch for startups after the excesses of last year have drawn comparison with a harsh winter. But, if investment bankers are to be believed, think of this winter as the one that takes place in Delhi - short and numbing, than in the fictional world of Game of Thrones -- long-lasting and grueling. "The correction in startup valuation is unfortunately a short-term correction, the moment the mood becomes jubilant again we will be back to high valuations and large cheques and the reason for that is there is a lot of 'dry powder' out there." In the world of startups somewhere there is a saying: Yes, all bubbles must burst, but startup valuations are no bubble!





BANKER MOVES





Let’s take a check on some people movement gupshup. Buzz is that an MD from the corporate banking vertical at an MNC bank is on his way out and is likely to join a top private sector lender. Meanwhile, there’s also chatter about an i-banker at a domestic player who is in exit mode and may soon join his senior at a foreign rival which is betting big on the ECM segment.





BLOWING THE KARNATAKA POLITICAL BUGLE





Rajya Sabha elections will go right down to the wire in Karnataka. The voting for the four seats up for grabs is on June 10th. There are six contestants for the four seats. The BJP has fielded Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, film actor Jaggesh and Lehar Singh. Congress has fielded Jairam Ramesh and Mansoor Ali Khan. The JD (S) has fielded real estate tycoon Kupendra Reddy. There are three contenders for the fourth seat and the BJP looks confident of winning that. According to insiders, a young member of a Hyderabad based corporate house was apparently interested in going to Rajya Sabha and the Gowdas we hear had agreed to join hands. Closer to elections, they realised that it was not going to be easy to win on a JD(S) ticket and withdrew. And now there’s chatter of a last moment tie-up of sorts between the Congress and the JD (S) to keep the BJP “ at bay for the fourth seat.”





ANOTHER BENGAL SWITCH





Days after West Bengal BJP’s vice president Arjun Singh’s jump to Trinamool Congress, buzz is that another senior BJP leader and member of Parliament is mulling a return to her previous party, TMC. The MP, once considered close to West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had joined the BJP before becoming Lok Sabha MP in the 2019 general election. In May, after returning to TMC, Arjun Singh had asserted that many more BJP leaders were eagerly waiting to jump the ship like him. Many BJP leaders including Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy have switched over to the TMC since the Mamata Banerjee-led party swept the assembly polls in May last year.





SHOW ME THE MONEY!





We hear that a certain network agency is throwing an incredible amount of money at two candidates to fill a C-suite position that's been vacant for an unusual amount of time. After being turned down by several other candidates, this firm is hoping a hefty pay packet will entice these two executives. But a big paycheck comes with a big challenge given the turmoil this agency has been rocked by in the past year or so. Also, the irony is not lost on some. The same agency had to cut several in the rank and file as part of cost-cutting and rationalisation measures in the past two years while the company consolidated its operations.





CRITICS AND CHANGE AGENTS





There seems to be a battle brewing in adland. Conversations about poor agency culture, toxicity, lack of creative freedom, talent crises, etc, have dominated the virtual ad corridors and water cooler chatter. This hasn't gone down well with some who choose to see the bright side, calling to change the conversation fuelled by certain "self-appointed moral trolls" who have been calling out the various issues plaguing ad agencies and especially people in the lower and middle ranks. Instead of focusing on stereotypes painting the industry as a regressive place, a founder of an agency is asking these "so-called guardians" of the industry to do something. Be the change, not just the critic. Fair point. Except some of these guardians have entirely left the agencies.



