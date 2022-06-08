MC Insider: HNI stock trade troubles, block deal safety, textile scrip buzz, ad wars and more

COLLATERAL DAMAGE

SEBI’s ongoing probe into front running of trades has blown a hole in the trading-account-for-hire business model of some high networth individuals. A few days back, a couple of HNIs hastily closed down their trading accounts at a leading retail broking firm, after the firm got a query from SEBI. The regulator wanted to know if the HNIs were trading for themselves or on behalf of others. When the broking firm relayed the query to the duo, they promptly ceased operations. Renting of trading accounts by HNIs is a common practice, say market players.

Businessmen with spare cash who want to play the market without appearing on the radar of the tax department, and fund managers/dealers looking to front run trades prefer this arrangement. You could call it the domestic version of participatory notes (P-notes), with a twist: the HNI is the face of the trade, and the profit or loss is settled in cash with the actual clients. What’s in it for the HNI renting his account? He charges a broking commission higher than what he pays his broker, and also charges a higher rate for funding the position, than the rate at which he borrows funds from his broker. But the trades have to be of a short term duration: no buy and hold strategies here. And since the trades are settled in cash, proving a nexus becomes hard for investigative agencies, SEBI or I-T.