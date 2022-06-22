MC Insider: Healthcare delisting, bond troubles, investor blues, overzealous official, new unicorn, and more

Here comes the sun

Getting funding is a costly affair these days and we are not talking about startups here. The good old bond street has grown rather quiet with even government sponsored entities rethinking their plans to raise money. But one such financial entity was cocksure that its PSU pedigree and triple As in rating would get it funds at an aggressive pricing. An issue was thrown open to bids last week only to come up empty. With this embarrassing episode, a couple of other government outfits have gone back to their drawing board now. Per one banker, it doesn’t matter how many you have up your rating sleeve, you need to cough up double of what you did six months ago to get an investor to buy your bond. If winter has come for startups, the bond street is bracing for an unforgiving summer of rate hikes in which even the AAAs are getting burned. Don’t believe us, just ask the country’s central bank. It belted out the Beatles song — Here comes the sun — to explain its rate hikes in a bulletin!

