MC Insider: God gets a job, broker gets trolled, former banker makes a comeback, actress offloads real estate, and more



God’s Own Fund

We keep hearing about creative names new-age companies bestow on their CXOs in order to stand out -- Chief Farming Officer, Chief Evangelist, Chief Maverick, Chief Gardening Officer, and what not. They also try to recruit famous influencers for these roles in order to grab attention. However, a three-year-old portfolio management service (PMS) seems to have topped all that. The money manager has created a position of Chief Result Officer who is even above the CEO of the company, and assigned that role to none other than…God. Yes, one and only, the omnipotent. We couldn’t confirm if God has accepted that role or not but apparently the PMS seems to have received God’s blessings as funds managed by the company have been outperforming their peers recently.





Market Memes





A chief of one of the biggest brokerage firms in the country always sounds optimistic about the Indian stock markets. Of course he does, a brokerage needs people to trade, not cower in fixed deposits. But people who follow this person’s interviews and views are divided. One camp cheers him on for always staying positive and betting on a “haseen” future. The other camp trolls him for exhorting people to show some “cheshta” and invest, even when the market looks dicey. The latter camp has even made WhatsApp stickers with his favourite catchphrases. After hearing his latest on the Nifty levels, there are memes aplenty on Twitter. All in fun though with no disrespect intended. Trading can be stressful and funny shareables help pass a difficult hour.





Return Of The Banker





A former CEO of a lender, who was out of a job for a while, has returned to business. The gentleman has now joined as an operating partner at a venture capital firm and is quite thrilled about it. It's the same banker who was shown the door as bank CEO in a shareholder-led drama a few years ago. The banker had tried his best to convince the regulator that none of the happenings in the bank at that point were his fault and that he deserved a re-appointment. But none of those efforts worked. The controversial exit had caused a big shadow over his future career prospects in the industry. However, it appears there is some solace for him finally! Let's hope he turns lucky this time!





IBC Wins: What Next?





This prominent MNC known for its turnaround abilities and backed by a veteran desi businessman has sealed a hat trick of deals under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). It’s also pretty bullish on the domestic green energy segment and had shown more than a keen interest in one of the recent big ticket sale processes which was eventually won by a Brit energy major. So what next? Well surprisingly, rumour has it that the group seems to be now warming up to the non-bank finance company (NBFC) space and don’t be surprised if it makes a late push in an ongoing process.





Fund Asset Sale Hits A Hurdle





Talking about the NBFC space, last heard, attempts over 6-8 months to sell a lending platform backed by two leading global funds had hit a roadblock with at least 3 suitors throwing their hats in the ring, but a valuation mismatch ended up playing spoilsport. Will the deal be revived again and will any of the suitors up the ante? Let’s wait and watch.





Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera, Swadesh Hai Tera





A little birdie from tinsel town told us that a well-known Bollywood actress settled abroad seems to be consolidating her real estate assets back home. After offloading a couple of apartments a few months ago, she is now scouting for a buyer for a luxury apartment in a prominent location.





Of Bitter Pills & Book Launches





Spurious drugs by an Indian drugmaker killing kids in a distant African country has brought fresh embarrassment for the pharma industry in the country already dealing with a perception crisis after the Dolo 650 case came into the limelight. The latest episode, however, has given a boost to a totally unexpected beneficiary. A book exposing the chinks in India’s drug regulatory regime has become the talk of the season, thanks to the incident. It was planned for a launch later this month but the release date was brought forward by days in order to cash in on the interest in the subject as the Gambian case hit the headlines internationally. Hmmm…





The Foreign Connection





A little-known Haryana-based pharma company currently in the dock for death of children in an African nation is fast becoming a headache for officials investigating the matter due to its foreign connections. While tracing the link of exported drugs to African countries, the government officials discovered that even the raw materials of this company came from a peninsular country. A little birdie told Moneycontrol that the firm is not as small as it seems to be on paper!



Note to readers: Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.