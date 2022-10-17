MC Insider: God gets a job, broker gets trolled, former banker makes a comeback, actress offloads real estate, and more

Return Of The Banker

A former CEO of a lender, who was out of a job for a while, has returned to business. The gentleman has now joined as an operating partner at a venture capital firm and is quite thrilled about it. It's the same banker who was shown the door as bank CEO in a shareholder-led drama a few years ago. The banker had tried his best to convince the regulator that none of the happenings in the bank at that point were his fault and that he deserved a re-appointment. But none of those efforts worked. The controversial exit had caused a big shadow over his future career prospects in the industry. However, it appears there is some solace for him finally! Let's hope he turns lucky this time!

