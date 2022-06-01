MC Insider: Fund whistleblowers, Asian Paints’ blues, startup villas, bad stock bets and more

SHADES OF CHANGE

This story is about a marque stock in the “Marcee” manager’s portfolio. The Asian Paints’ stock fell 7% (about 20% from its 52-week high) after Grasim announced a massive capex in the paints segment last week. Since the paints leader is a market darling, there was a lot of buzz around its fall, and we reached out to the Marcee manager who has been quite vocal about his belief in the paints company. Why does he think the stock–which has mostly been like Caesar's wife (beyond reproach)--was correcting so sharply? Unlike other times, the manager excused himself and passed the mic on to his colleague. He said the colleague is the in-house expert on the sector. While the colleague continued to defend the stock, the market will be keenly watching the Marcee managers holding in Asian Paints in the face of changing competition dynamics, and yes, don’t forget, there is pressure on its bottomline because of rising input cost.

