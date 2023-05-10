MC Insider: Fitness brand tucking in cost, en masse CXO exits, new age brands' ESOPs & more

Plot thickens over CXO exits

A lot seems to be happening behind the scenes at this firm which has seen the exit of a few CXOs allegedly over an internal spat over compliance issues. D-street as always had got a whiff that something was amiss. While the buzz earlier was that the senior execs were given the marching orders, it now turns out that they put in their papers following the unsavoury row. When we reached out to the said company seeking a comment, we were told there would be no response on the matter. So, which version have you heard?