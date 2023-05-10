MC Insider: Fitness brand tucking in cost, en masse CXO exits, new age brands' ESOPs & more

Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power
Last Updated: May 10, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST
Fighting fit?
A fitness brand, which specializes in group classes and boasts celebrity stakeholders, is currently facing a financial crisis. In a bid to address the situation, the company is sending messages to members about closing down centres. They are also asking trainers to resign on questionable grounds. The cost-cutting exercise, however, is restricted to talent and infrastructure only it seems. The brand, it seems, has not cut marketing costs and has recently launched a new campaign.
Plot thickens over CXO exits
A lot seems to be happening behind the scenes at this firm which has seen the exit of a few CXOs allegedly over an internal spat over compliance issues. D-street as always had got a whiff that something was amiss. While the buzz earlier was that the senior execs were given the marching orders, it now turns out that they put in their papers following the unsavoury row. When we reached out to the said company seeking a comment, we were told there would be no response on the matter. So, which version have you heard?
IBC chit-chat
A recent high-profile IBC case that shook up the entire sector has led to some tongues wagging about the role of the regulator. Word has it that some industry and Sarkari folks believe earlier regulatory intervention regarding the role of an overseas party would have helped in avoiding the current messy affair. Well as they say 'talk is cheap'..which side of the fence are you on?
Talent ta-ta no more
Two new-age brands are offering ESOPs to attract and retain talent. Both these brands are from different categories but are thinking of their employee branding similarly at a time when tech-based companies are struggling to gain trust, especially of employees. We hear mid-level executives of the companies are excited about this benefit and are now thinking of sticking around.
FIG funding
We hear the IPO of this PE-backed financial services player has been deferred by nearly 18 months and it's now moved on to plan B- raise growth capital at a unicorn valuation. So will there be takers for the minority stake? Let's wait and watch.
Dented reputation
An award-winning creative director, who recently moved on from a creative agency, is being approached by several other rival companies. Rumors are that a network that’s been in news for a long-standing people crisis is trying hard to get the creative on board. However, ad insiders suggest it might not be the best fit at this point given the huge task of turning around the troubled firm’s fortunes.
Mind your language
Even legendary creative men need a little help now and then. We hear that this legend enlisted a retired creative chief in a consultant's capacity to work on English language copy given the latter's proficiency and grasp of the language. Back in the day adland was divided into English and Hindi copywriters. Of course times have changed with the rise of nuanced, localised advertising in regional languages. We wonder how many language and culture experts and not mere translators are there in agencies today.
