MC Insider: Falling floaters, puffing peace pipe, fixing image problem, trading before greenlight, and more

SINKING FLOATERS

In bond markets, you either swim or sink. Since no one likes to sink, investors build counter positions to make good losses that they see coming. One such strategy has blown up in the face of some banks now. Facing mark-to-market losses, some of them decided to load up on floating rate bonds, or floaters as they are called. These change their coupons, capturing the interest rate hikes which is perfect to safeguard one’s capital. But the sheer amount of supply has meant that the price of these floaters is falling. Enter mark-to-market loss again. Ironically, a hedge has turned into a headwind now. As one dealer put it, this is akin to buying a medicine to cure an ailment only to suffer from a worse allergy. We hear that appeals for some relief from the regulator have doubled after floaters turned adverse. Is the regulator hearing?

