MC Insider: Faking expertise on stock trading, cooking acquisitions in Motown, drawing seven digit salaries, and more



Time To Weed Out Scamsters

There has been a huge outcry on social media over people faking expertise on stock trading, and selling stock tips under the guise of workshops and courses. This call for accountability has caused many trader-influencers to log out entirely or reduce their online presence. But those exiting are smaller players in the game. According to insiders, there are bigger names who feature as expert traders on various legitimate channels who sell stock calls too, despite not being Sebi-registered. Some of the customer review websites are calling them out – not for giving stock recommendations illegally but for giving bad stock tips, which are putting many of the users in a loss.





Motown M&A





Shifting focus now to deal street where there is healthy buzz of consolidation in the auto components and auto ancillary segment. A birdie from Motown tells us that at least two acquisitions are cooking in this space, with one of the targets undergoing insolvency proceedings. Watch this space for more!





The Tale Of Seven Digit Scamsters





Leading startups are paying marketing leads a package of anywhere between Rs 1 and 3 crore. Moles tell us their jobs are intact despite the deep cuts and it is the mid to senior-level executives that are getting the pink slips. An insider at a homegrown startup is of the opinion that these pay packets are not justified and wonders who'll do the job now that the teams that actually did all the work are gone or are being shown the door. A well-known startup decided to let go of executives who have spent less than a year in the company. Insiders tell us that the few marketing executives who are now with the company are heavily salaried and are left behind for their long-time association, they tell us.





Open For Conversation!

The former India head of a social networking platform is in news more than ever before. The joke doing the rounds in tech circles is that the said person is giving more interviews to the media as a ‘former head’ than he ever gave when he was the chief of the platform’s India outfit. The grapevine also has it that the technology entrepreneur is connecting with existing employees of the organisation who are in distress offering help and seeking information which is being passed on to the media as scoops.





The Wait For An 'Electrifying' Debut

It's been 10 months since this company received the market regulator's nod for its IPO. Finally, this electronics firm is geared up for a launch. We hear from grey market dealers that the merchant bankers are ready, but the management might decide to delay till January. But after that, the company will have to knock on SEBI's doors all over again. The space has been buzzing, literally. In October, an electronics retailer made a blockbuster D-Street debut. Last week, a big shark lapped up shares of a small electronics retailer. The new IPO will definitely have big shoes to fill.





When Investors Sulk

Rumour has it that an institutional investor recently met senior executives of a sarkari lender (the said investor holds shares in this entity) and was not exactly impressed post the rendezvous. Why? Well, we hear the feedback on the pace of loan growth and ROA was unsatisfactory. And this after a decline in stressed assets across the industry. We hear that the said investor has now begun to sell (at every rise) part by part, its holdings amongst PSU banks. Hmmm...





Last IPO Standing?

Will this private equity firm-backed financial services platform be the last IPO launch of 2022? The issue closes on December 21, just four days shy of Christmas, and with foreign investors in vacation mode, we hear that a player in the consumer segment is also trying its best to slip in a deal and hit the markets with a small issue before the year end. Will it make it or defer plans to January? Let's wait and watch!



Moneycontrol News

