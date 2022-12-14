 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dec 14, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

MC Insider: Faking expertise on stock trading, cooking acquisitions in Motown, drawing seven digit salaries, and more


Time To Weed Out Scamsters

There has been a huge outcry on social media over people faking expertise on stock trading, and selling stock tips under the guise of workshops and courses. This call for accountability has caused many trader-influencers to log out entirely or reduce their online presence. But those exiting are smaller players in the game. According to insiders, there are bigger names who feature as expert traders on various legitimate channels who sell stock calls too, despite not being Sebi-registered. Some of the customer review websites are calling them out – not for giving stock recommendations illegally but for giving bad stock tips, which are putting many of the users in a loss.


Motown M&A


Shifting focus now to deal street where there is healthy buzz of consolidation in the auto components and auto ancillary segment. A birdie from Motown tells us that at least two acquisitions are cooking in this space, with one of the targets undergoing insolvency proceedings. Watch this space for more!


The Tale Of Seven Digit Scamsters


Leading startups are paying marketing leads a package of anywhere between Rs 1 and 3 crore. Moles tell us their jobs are intact despite the deep cuts and it is the mid to senior-level executives that are getting the pink slips. An insider at a homegrown startup is of the opinion that these pay packets are not justified and wonders who'll do the job now that the teams that actually did all the work are gone or are being shown the door. A well-known startup decided to let go of executives who have spent less than a year in the company. Insiders tell us that the few marketing executives who are now with the company are heavily salaried and are left behind for their long-time association, they tell us.