Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:13 AM IST

MC Insider: Expected bedfellows, spicy deal, mutual fund skeletons, banking salary disparity, and more


SPICY DEAL

We Indians love our spices and sensing the taste buds of the Indian population, a global FMCG giant is seeing a great business opportunity to further grow its vast business in India. The giant has been present in the country for decades but has been at a fairly nascent stage in the more than Rs 50,000 crore Indian masala segment. After being in discussions for a good part of this year, the company is now said to have finally closed the deal to acquire 100 percent stake in one of the largest homegrown masala brands and is likely to cough up around Rs 4,000 crore for the deal. The deal, which is likely to be announced within the next 30 days, will give a strong push to the FMCG giant’s dreams of capturing the majority stake of the Indian masala market.


PERFECT BEDFELLOWS


The largest Indian manufacturer of foam is rumoured to be in the fray to buy one of the best mattress selling companies in the nation. Rumour has it that three big PE firms along with Asia's largest terry towel producer are also in race to buy stake in the mattress seller. This comes after a PE firm sold its 10 percent stake in the legacy Indian mattress player at a valuation of Rs 3,250 crore. The buzz is that the deal valuation will be closer to Rs 3,250 crore. The market is huge and so is the expected growth potential in the sector.


SCRUTINY OF FUND MANAGERS


The going is getting tough for the Indian mutual fund industry, though not in terms of inflows or investor participation. The market regulator is tightening its noose on the people sitting on the other side of the table, that is, fund managers. The regulator has brought all the fund houses and their fund managers under its scrutinising lens. It is digging deep into their books to find out if there were any more cases of wrongdoings similar to the ones that were unearthed at a leading fund house a few months ago that resulted in the sacking of two of its fund managers. We hear that the regulator’s investigation is a step in the right direction that will set many more heads rolling at many other fund houses.