MC Insider: Expected bedfellows, spicy deal, mutual fund skeletons, banking salary disparity, and more



SPICY DEAL

We Indians love our spices and sensing the taste buds of the Indian population, a global FMCG giant is seeing a great business opportunity to further grow its vast business in India. The giant has been present in the country for decades but has been at a fairly nascent stage in the more than Rs 50,000 crore Indian masala segment. After being in discussions for a good part of this year, the company is now said to have finally closed the deal to acquire 100 percent stake in one of the largest homegrown masala brands and is likely to cough up around Rs 4,000 crore for the deal. The deal, which is likely to be announced within the next 30 days, will give a strong push to the FMCG giant’s dreams of capturing the majority stake of the Indian masala market.





PERFECT BEDFELLOWS





The largest Indian manufacturer of foam is rumoured to be in the fray to buy one of the best mattress selling companies in the nation. Rumour has it that three big PE firms along with Asia's largest terry towel producer are also in race to buy stake in the mattress seller. This comes after a PE firm sold its 10 percent stake in the legacy Indian mattress player at a valuation of Rs 3,250 crore. The buzz is that the deal valuation will be closer to Rs 3,250 crore. The market is huge and so is the expected growth potential in the sector.





SCRUTINY OF FUND MANAGERS





The going is getting tough for the Indian mutual fund industry, though not in terms of inflows or investor participation. The market regulator is tightening its noose on the people sitting on the other side of the table, that is, fund managers. The regulator has brought all the fund houses and their fund managers under its scrutinising lens. It is digging deep into their books to find out if there were any more cases of wrongdoings similar to the ones that were unearthed at a leading fund house a few months ago that resulted in the sacking of two of its fund managers. We hear that the regulator’s investigation is a step in the right direction that will set many more heads rolling at many other fund houses.





JUST AS WELL

One of the largest diagnostic chain owners in India, which recently lost its CEO, has tapped a consumer services sector figure to lead the company's next phase of growth. Insiders tell us that the move is part of the company's razor sharp focus on wellness and enhancing its consumer-centric services as it prepares to beat off competition from startups backed by venture capitalists and private equity players.





WHO GETS MORE?

At an internal dinner organised by this large state-run bank for its select senior management, the issue of salary disparity between the laterally hired executives and some existing senior executives came up. The salary levels of those hired from private banks are many times higher than even the top officials. After a few pegs down, the discussions transformed into a full fledged argument even catching the attention of the bank's chairman, who had to pitch in and pacify the upset colleagues highlighting the perks enjoyed by them and post retirement benefits, according to a person present there. Of course, the compensation disparity in the public sector is an issue that never ends!





CRYPTIC ADVERTISING

Smaller crypto brands are looking at simpler ways to advertise. A bunch of them are releasing low-budget films to target various sub-communities like technical writers, coders, and others on social media. The films that are targeted at these groups seem cryptic. However, these are a big hit within the crypto circle. A close associate of one such brand tells us that the company, recently, paid about just Rs 6 lakh, end-to-end, for one such film.





NOT SO FAST!

Trainee doctors at many Centre-run hospitals in the national capital are often in news for their agitation on one issue or another. In a bid to pacify their confrontational attitude, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently called some of them for dinner at his residence. “This was an attempt to break the ice between government and senior and junior residents of hospitals,” said one person familiar with the matter. While a number of doctors attended the dinner party, they later made it clear that their protests against many “unfriendly policies” by the government are going to continue!





CATERER IN DEMAND

A Mumbai-based caterer is in high demand. We hear a few celebrities are throwing tantrums to get this caterer on board while they are on ad shoots. This is not just for them but also for their teams. Insiders tell us that this South Indian caterer has also increased his rates to suit the raising demand. Usually, production houses have tie-ups with their own set of vendors. However, we hear that this caterer likes to deal with the client directly.



Moneycontrol News

